Artist Gio Franklin Proves He IS Still Here

American Artist and Heartthrob Gio Franklin Proves He IS Still Here With Release of New Single and Music Video

CA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gio Franklin is a self-taught, talented 22-year-old musician from Kansas City who has developed the skills to play instruments such as the drums, piano, and guitar all on his own. He has been making music since 2015 and takes inspiration from everything in life to give life to all his songs and projects. Gio brings something new and fun to the table, his interesting style of music has brought a refreshing taste to the music scene, and has placed him among the top up-and-coming artists in the music industry today.

Gio has signed under the management of international music mogul Qadree El-Amin of Southpaw Entertainment who has worked with such artists as Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson, Teddy Riley, Black Street, and Michael Jackson as well as many others.

Gio's latest release, “Still Here”, a sizzling emotion filled dance track is gaining much attention across the country and has already placed in the top 10 on the world indie radio charts. The single is currently being played in over 180 countries and HHQTV magazine recently wrote: “Gio is headed to the Next Level and will soon be with some of the greats.” ‘Celebrity Teen Scene’ called Gio “America’s next heartthrob akin to Justin Bieber.”

The music visuals for "Still Here" were added to multiple outlets across North America and just this week to WeMix - the hottest European Music Video Pool. "Still Here" can be viewed on YouTube and also on popular Roku channels like 'Discovery Music Videos'. The single for "Still Here" is available on all major streaming platforms. Stay on top of all the latest news and music from Gio Franklin on social media via: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giofranklin/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/Giofranklin33, and Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@giofranklinofficial.

