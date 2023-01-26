Submit Release
RE: Traffic alert – Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) in Georgia

Road is now fully open.

 

From: Eddy, Stephen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, January 26, 2023 9:32 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) in Georgia

 

Department of Public Safety

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) is experiencing delays in the area of Skunk Hollow Rd and Arrowhead Lake Rd due to a crash and is down to one lane.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

RE: Traffic alert – Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) in Georgia

