Williston Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash involving VSP Cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1000452
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ssgt J Paquette
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME:01/25/23 1412hrs,
STREET: Rte 100
TOWN: North Hyde Park
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fire Station
WEATHER: Cloudy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Terry Melton
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: none reported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michelle Archer
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: SUV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver Side doors and rear quarter panel
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
This was two vehicle crash that occurred on Route 100 in the town on North Hyde Park. Both vehicles were traveling south and while V#2, a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser, operated by Trooper Michelle Archer, was passing the Fire Department, she observed a motor vehicle traffic stop being conducted by Lamoille County Sheriffs. The Trooper slowed and activated the emergency lights on the cruiser and pulled near the shoulder in order to execute a u-turn in order to assist the Deputy Sheriff conducting the stop. While the emergency lights were activated, the cruiser started executing the turn while V#1, Melton, approached from the rear and subsequently attempted to pass the fully marked cruiser with emergency lights illuminated by crossing the center double line. V#1 contacted the cruiser in the driver side doors and rear quarter panel. Both vehicles then came to rest in the north bound lane.
Both operators and passenger were checked and cleared by medical staff on scene and both vehicles were towed.
At this time the crash is still under investigation and the information is limited.
