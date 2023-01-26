Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,782 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash involving VSP Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A1000452                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ssgt J Paquette

STATION: Williston                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:01/25/23 1412hrs,

STREET: Rte 100

TOWN: North Hyde Park

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fire Station

WEATHER:  Cloudy

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Terry Melton

AGE:    35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: none reported

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michelle Archer

AGE:  31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: SUV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver Side doors and rear quarter panel

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Copley

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

This was two vehicle crash that occurred on Route 100 in the town on North Hyde Park. Both vehicles were traveling south and while V#2, a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser, operated by Trooper Michelle Archer, was passing the Fire Department, she observed a motor vehicle traffic stop being conducted by Lamoille County Sheriffs. The Trooper slowed and activated the emergency lights on the cruiser and pulled near the shoulder in order to execute a u-turn in order to assist the Deputy Sheriff conducting the stop. While the emergency lights were activated, the cruiser started executing the turn while V#1, Melton, approached from the rear and subsequently attempted to pass the fully marked cruiser with emergency lights illuminated by crossing the center double line.  V#1 contacted the cruiser in the driver side doors and rear quarter panel.  Both vehicles then came to rest in the north bound lane.

 

Both operators and passenger were checked and cleared by medical staff on scene and both vehicles were towed.

 

At this time the crash is still under investigation and the information is limited.

 

 

 

Lieutenant Debra Munson

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

(802) 498-8218

E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash involving VSP Cruiser

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.