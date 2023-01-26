Williston Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash involving VSP Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1000452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ssgt J Paquette

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME:01/25/23 1412hrs,

STREET: Rte 100

TOWN: North Hyde Park

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fire Station

WEATHER: Cloudy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Terry Melton

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: none reported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michelle Archer

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: SUV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver Side doors and rear quarter panel

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

This was two vehicle crash that occurred on Route 100 in the town on North Hyde Park. Both vehicles were traveling south and while V#2, a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser, operated by Trooper Michelle Archer, was passing the Fire Department, she observed a motor vehicle traffic stop being conducted by Lamoille County Sheriffs. The Trooper slowed and activated the emergency lights on the cruiser and pulled near the shoulder in order to execute a u-turn in order to assist the Deputy Sheriff conducting the stop. While the emergency lights were activated, the cruiser started executing the turn while V#1, Melton, approached from the rear and subsequently attempted to pass the fully marked cruiser with emergency lights illuminated by crossing the center double line. V#1 contacted the cruiser in the driver side doors and rear quarter panel. Both vehicles then came to rest in the north bound lane.

Both operators and passenger were checked and cleared by medical staff on scene and both vehicles were towed.

At this time the crash is still under investigation and the information is limited.

Lieutenant Debra Munson

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

(802) 498-8218