St. Albans Barracks // MV crash involving pedestrian
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2000416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 @ 09:06 hours
STREET: Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of Skunk Hill Road
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Angelic Mitofsky
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end damage / totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kyle Ryan
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to rear bumper and right side rear quarter panel.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
Pedestrian: Christopher Tuttle
Age: 27
Fairfax VT resident
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time operator #2 was traveling West on Skunk Hill Road when he came upon a vehicle (Grey Chrysler) which had slid off the north side of the road. That vehicle had been operated by Tuttle. Operator #2 stopped to see if Tuttle, who was standing outside his vehicle, was injured or needed assistance. Tuttle communicated to operator #2 that he was not in need of assistance from him. As operator #2 was accelerating away he was struck from behind by vehicle #1 (also traveling WB) which had lost control upon seeing vehicle #2 stopped in the roadway. Vehicle #1 also collided with Tuttle (pedestrian) as he stood on the side of the road, causing potentially serious injuries. Tuttle was transported to UVMC by Fairfax Rescue for treatment of his injures. Operator # 1 was at fault for this crash. (Title 23 VSA, 1081a) Poor weather and road conditions were a contributing factor.