St. Albans Barracks // MV crash involving pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2000416                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2023 @ 09:06 hours

STREET: Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of Skunk Hill Road

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Angelic Mitofsky

AGE:   32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2011

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end damage / totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Kyle Ryan

AGE:   34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to rear bumper and right side rear quarter panel.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

Pedestrian:  Christopher Tuttle

Age: 27

Fairfax VT resident

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time operator #2 was traveling West on Skunk Hill Road when he came upon a vehicle (Grey Chrysler) which had slid off the north side of the road. That vehicle had been operated by Tuttle. Operator #2 stopped to see if Tuttle, who was standing outside his vehicle, was injured or needed assistance. Tuttle communicated to operator #2 that he was not in need of assistance from him.  As operator #2 was accelerating away he was struck from behind by vehicle #1 (also traveling WB) which had lost control upon seeing vehicle #2 stopped in the roadway. Vehicle #1 also collided with Tuttle (pedestrian) as he stood on the side of the road, causing potentially serious injuries.  Tuttle was transported to UVMC by Fairfax Rescue for treatment of his injures. Operator # 1 was at fault for this crash. (Title 23 VSA, 1081a) Poor weather and road conditions were a contributing factor.

 

