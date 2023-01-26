Bridge Repair Scheduled on Covered Bridge Road in Haycock, East Rockhill Townships

01/26/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that structural repair with road closure is scheduled on the Covered Bridge Road bridge over Tohickon Creek in Haycock and East Rockhill townships, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Built in 1873, the 19-foot-wide structure carries an average of 147 vehicles a day.





