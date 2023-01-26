Crowdfunding for Robert Craig Films’ No Address Soars Beyond Goal at 165% of Target
This movie, with a mission to reduce homelessness across the United States, has raised over $40,500 on INDIEGOGO, surpassing its $25,000 goalSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Craig, the producer, and owner of Robert Craig Films, uses movies to create change and find solutions - and is raising awareness of the homeless crisis in America. RC Films’ No Address is a scripted feature film that will begin production in February and shed light on homelessness's human side with beautiful and compelling storytelling. While Robert Craig Films primarily financed the movie, the production company collaborates with corporate partners and the public, who share the same vision and wish to support people who need a helping hand to establish a safe and secure life. The proven support is in the numbers, as INDIEGOGO has currently raised 165%, beyond the $25,000 goal. The stretch goal is now set at $50,000. Additionally there is a documentary title Americans With No Address which is based on a 17-city bus tour taken by the RC Films productions company to visit rescue missions and encampments to learn about the plight of homelessness, help to humanize those living with homelessness, and engage with world-renowned homeless experts to come together and drive solutions. The feature film No Address will follow from the documentary Americans With No Address, filmed on the bus tour. The crowdfunding will also help with the wide release of the documentary. The feature-scripted movie will strive to effectively motivate viewers to engage deeper with compassion in the community around them and incite personal activation. The film will shoot in Sacramento, starting in February 2023.
“We are astounded by the support our films are getting on INDIEGOGO. But at the same time, we know that people are looking for ways to take action and find solutions for this homeless crisis,” says Craig, “Backers of this project will play a vital role in turning the tide of homelessness in this nation.”
No Address is about a group of homeless people bonded together as a family, struggling to survive the streets while fending off a harassing gang, an unforgiving community, and the local authorities in hopes of finding their humanity again. The touching storylines are pulled from the countless hours spent by producers visiting shelters, missions, and organizations that are on the front lines of providing services and solutions. Attention is mounting; the screenplay for the movie has already been accepted into over 118 film festivals and won over 100 Best Screenplay awards. It caught the attention of media outlets around the country, including Forbes, ABC, USA Wire, and many more. The all-star production team includes Robert Marbut, an executive producer; Robert Craig, Sally Forcier, and Angela Lujan will produce the film. No Address was written by Julia Verdin and James J Papa and is to be directed by Julia Verdin.
To find out more, visit https://www.NoAddressMovie.com. Support the film at INDIEGOGO here.
About Robert Craig Films
Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to bring high-quality, entertaining movies with life-redemptive content to the screen. Robert Craig movies entertain, inspire, educate, and uplift spiritually - with the ultimate goal of helping bring unity and peace to our world. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.
