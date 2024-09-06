Celebrate World Wellness Weekend Sept. 20-22, 2024, with Special Guest Offerings at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: Every third weekend of September, just before the Equinox, World Wellness Weekend encourages millions to add a regular physical routine into their lives. The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara provides resort guests a weekend filled with five free activities to promote wellness culture and provide guests with a kick start on their health journey.Who: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara is a luxury resort that embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean, distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains - just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara. The Spa allows guests and visitors to experience transformative travel, allowing them to connect with themselves, bask in the opportunity to be nurtured, venture into a relaxed state of mind, and launch back into life better than when they came. The amenities of the Spa at Bacara include a swimming pool, redwood sauna, and eucalyptus steam room. The spa experience includes enjoying the fireside lounges and a rooftop terrace highlighting the resort’s legendary Santa Barbara views.The Spa offers the following events for resort guests during Wellness Weekend:Friday, September 20- Sound Healing, 2:00 pmSaturday, September 21- Beach Run (5k and 10k), 8 am- Beach Clean-up, 10 am- Movement Meditation, 12 pmSunday, September 22- Aromatherapy and Breathwork on the Ocean Lawn, 9 amMedia Contact: Leigh-Anne Andersonleighanne@anderson-pr.comTel. (310) 990-5752

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.