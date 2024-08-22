Tom’s Watch Bar is Set to Transform Seattle’s Sports Watching Scene with Multiple Locations Opening in 2025

Tom's Watch Bar Tom's Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar is taking Seattle by storm, including a new location in Pioneer Square.

We are thrilled to welcome Tom’s Watch Bar to the Stadium Place community. This innovative and vibrant sports watching and dining experience is the perfect addition to our neighborhood.” — Ollie Peterson, owner of Stadium Place

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Watch Bar is taking Seattle by storm, including a new location in Pioneer Square, close to CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks and Sounders FC, and near T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners play.. The innovative sports bar, located at Stadium Place, has unlocked a new way to view sports, featuring 360° viewing from every seat with a massive stadium screen surrounded by hundreds of additional screens, ensuring endless sports-watching possibilities. It’s also a top destination for food lovers, offering a superior experience with cuisine and drinks far beyond typical bar fare.Partnerships with local teams create an electric environment with Watch Parties for big games, and many locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party. This innovative approach to transforming the sports bar into an all-encompassing entertainment and dining experience has achieved great success, driving expansion, and the Seattle community is enthusiastically welcoming this exciting addition.“We are thrilled to welcome Tom’s Watch Bar to the Stadium Place community. This innovative and vibrant sports watching and dining experience is the perfect addition to our neighborhood. We are certain that sports fans and visitors are going to make this a must stop for Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders games and for the many offerings in Pioneer Square,” said Ollie Peterson, Vice President, Asset Management, Pillar Properties, owner of Stadium Place.Tom’s Watch Bar, which currently operates 12 locations, will expand with new openings in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, Montreal, Toronto, New York, New Orleans, and Tampa. All locations are company-owned.Tom’s Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners, which provided the initial equity capital. In 2022, SIF Partners announced a fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners.“The public's response to Tom’s Watch Bar has been incredible; it shows that our blend of sports viewing, entertainment, and exceptional food and beverages is exactly what they've been looking for,” says Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer of Tom’s Watch Bar. “We know the Seattle sports fans will love it.”Tom’s Watch Bar Pioneer Square is located at 121 S King St, Seattle, beside Lumen Field and T Mobile Park. At Tom’s Watch Bar, patrons can enjoy "All the sports, all the time" featuring collegiate, professional, and international matches, major events, prize fights, and emerging, obscure, and outrageous sports. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com ###About Tom's Watch Bar Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time", Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL), LaLiga, Euro and Copa and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium screen", surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players, and follow any sports bet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.