Niel Asher to Partner with World Championship Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike McGurn
McGurn to develop new series of online courses for 2023 with a focus on strength and conditioning during injury rehabilitationORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niel Asher Education is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement that will see Mike McGurn, one of the worlds foremost strength and conditioning coaches, develop a new series of online courses to be released through NAT Global Campus in 2023 and 2024.
Dani Marks, Head of Partnerships for Niel Asher stated "We are delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with Mike McGurn who is without doubt one of the best strength and conditioning coaches, but more than that, he's also a fantastic teacher".
Mike McGurn has had the honour of training three National Senior Irish teams in different codes, winning two World Titles. McGurn was responsible for the physical conditioning of these National Teams at three World Cup Tournaments as well as eight Six Nations Tournaments.
A descendant of GAA traditions, Mike began his career as a professional athlete at the age 15 when he was involved in athletics. He represented Ulster and Ireland at cross-country and athletics events. At 18 he was awarded a scholarship to study Sports Science at Temple University (PA, USA) for four years in recognition of his achievements.
After graduating, Mike lectured in Workington where he became a fitness coach for the Workington Rugby League club. McGurn, who is now well known for his hard work and no-nonsense attitude, was quickly sought-after by the best in Rugby League. He eventually moved on to help St Helens achieve the elusive triple - Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Champions in 2000/2001.
McGurn then moved across to football (soccer) first at Hull City Football Club for three seasons and subsequently with spells at Everton and then Leeds United football clubs.
After being recruited by Eddie O'Sullivan, he made the move to Ireland in 2002 to become Head of Strength & Conditioning for the national Rugby Union team. He was part of 84 international test matches with Ireland during his 8-year tenure where he redesigned training systems and structures to lay the foundations for the greatest Irish Rugby Team.
The world of professional boxing came next as Mike began his work with Bernard Dunne in 2008, helping him become the Super Bantam-Weight Champion of the World.
McGurn regularly presents at conferences in Australia, the UK, and the USA on Strength and Conditioning including as a guest speaker for UEFA and as a keynote speaker at the Australian Strength and Conditioning Association Conference.
Mike McGurn consults individuals and teams and is currently the Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach at Queens University Belfast.
"I'm extremely happy to be working again with Niel Asher and the NAT Global Campus, and hopefully to bringing something new to the market that will be of benefit to coaches and therapists helping athletes during injury and recovery" said Mike McGurn.
About Niel Asher Education
Niel Asher Education provides workshops, accredited online classes, micro-learning, mentoring and continuing education to over 100,000 healthcare and fitness professionals worldwide.
Niel Ashers NAT Global Campus emphasises natural alternative therapies and provides access to a multi disciplined and award winning teaching faculty.
