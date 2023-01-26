Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway awarded AAA's 4 Diamond Award for sixteen consecutive years
Puerto Vallarta's Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel has received AAA's 4 Diamond for sixteen consecutive years.PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel and Romantic Getaway - property that is part of the Buenaventura Hotels group - has received for sixteen consecutive years, from the hand of AAA representatives, the 4 Diamond recognition in this 2022.
"Our goal is to make our guests feel that they have been received in their own paradise, a space of discreet luxury with haute cuisine and total relaxation. That feeling can only be achieved with the daily work that our staff carry out with the warmth that characterizes them. We are proud to have been recognized again by AAA with this rating that reflects the great work and commitment that employees have with the Villa Premiere brand and Buenaventura Hotels," said Agustin Fragoso, General Manager of Villa Premiere.
AAA publishes its Diamond rating year after year to designate properties that meet high standards of service and quality for guests, letting travelers know the level of service and amenities they can expect when choosing a hotel in the US. , Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ratings are determined over a year through unscheduled annual inspections by an expert who assesses the overall experience, as well as the overall quality, cleanliness, and standards of the property.
According to AAA, a four-diamond hotel is refined and elegant, providing luxurious physical attributes, extensive amenities, and a high degree of hospitality, service, and attention to detail.
AAA has recently beefed up its inspections with ATP surface tests, the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the foodservice and healthcare industries. The inspected and awarded hotels have passed inspections with ATP surface tests. For this process, inspectors measure 8 surfaces in randomly selected rooms and bathrooms during each inspection. Each property must achieve AAA's acceptable surface test pass rate of 75% or higher, with Villa Premiere achieving a score of 100%. This new step in AAA's trusted inspection process provides scientific validation that hotel cleaning protocols are effective.
Approximately 32,000 hotels in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean are AAA approved and Diamond rated. The Four Diamond Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the hospitality industry. Of the tens of thousands of hotels that AAA evaluates each year, only a small percentage receive a Four Diamond award.
The luxury property was recently honored at TripAdvisor’s 20th Annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway was listed in the category of "The most romantic hotels in Mexico" in "The best of the best", by the digital platform. The award for "The best of the best" represents 1% of all businesses classified on the TripAdvisor platform, the largest of its kind in the world.
This coveted awards program celebrates the favorite hotels, restaurants, and airlines of travelers around the world. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of comments, reviews and ratings collected on TripAdvisor. With more than 8.7 million businesses listed on TripAdvisor, these awards are a testament to the service and quality winners consistently provide to their guests.
Another recognition to highlight is the nomination of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway also in the category of the best hotels in Mexico in the annual Readers' Choice Awards of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and in the World's Best Awards for Travel + Leisure.
Unlike any all-inclusive resort, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway features the "All-Inclusive Gourmet" plan. This is an unparalleled dining experience that guarantees unlimited access to three exceptional a la carte restaurants, premium beverages, 24-hour room service, in-room minibars, and theme nights with al fresco dining, all to ensure unforgettable experiences throughout the day. day and night.
ABOUT VILLA PREMIERE BOUTIQUE HOTEL & ROMANTIC GETAWAY
Recognized as a true emblem of good taste, it is the proud bearer of prestigious international awards for its personalized service. This beautiful beachfront hotel has redesigned its décor in a contemporary style, achieving an atmosphere of discreet luxury and redefining the concept of traditional Mexican hospitality. The ideal option for the sophisticated traveler looking for a unique experience, extraordinary gastronomy, and a relaxing atmosphere.
This adults-only property is an elegant and intimate hideaway with the best beachfront location in downtown Puerto Vallarta. It is the perfect place to celebrate a honeymoon or simply have a romantic getaway. It is a hidden gem, located just 5-minute walk from the famous "Malecón" and the main attractions of this charming city. https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/
More news.
Sara Sánchez
ENroute Communications
+1 917-438-7096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube