Saxman Rodriguez Fills Missing Gap in Soca

Saxman Rodriguez Fills Missing Gap in the Soca Industry With Music Video "Soca Sax"

NY, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Rodriguez, Saxophonist, a/k/a Saxman Rodriguez, out of Trinidad and Tobago sets off to fill that gap of instrumental recordings in the Soca industry. He begins his journey with a fitting contribution titled "SOCA SAX". Teaming up with super producer Stadic producer of T&T 2019 Road March.

Soca music defined by Lord Shorty, its inventor, as the "Soul Of Calypso" is a genre of music that originated within a marginalized subculture in Trinidad and Tobago in the early 1970s, and developed into a range of styles by the 1980s. Soca was initially developed by Lord Shorty in the early 1970s in an effort to revive traditional calypso. Soca is an offshoot of kaiso/ calypso, with influences from Latin, cadence, funk and soul music.

Soca has evolved greatly since the 1980s primarily through musicians from various Anglophone Caribbean countries not only from its birthplace Trinidad and Tobago, but also from Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, US and British Virgin Islands, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Guyana and Belize.

Soca Sax is the declaration of the independence that the saxophone plays in the formation of beats for the Soca and Calypso hits over the past years. Saxman Rodriguez began his journey performing for six years with XTATIK band with lead singer Machel Montano the Soca King, giving us hits such as “Big Truck” and many more, also performed with Asylum Band for ten years with lead singer Bunji Garlin & Fay Ann Lyons, and performed with Destra Garcia for 3 years. Saxman Rodriguez is presently performing with D All Starz and is also a member of the TTPS band. This rich experience is what goes into Soca Sax and many more of his hits to be released throughout 2023 and 2024.

The music video for Soca Sax was shot on three prominent beach locations in the northern coast of Trinidad, Maracas bay, Tyrico bay and Las Cuevas bay. The videographer was able to capture Soca Saxman Rodriguez performing pulsating original bachancal rendition against the backdrop of the picturesque tourquiose blue ocean with foam white waves ever rushing to the shore of the sandy beaches. The beautiful dancers are ordained in traditional mas costumes worn to parade on the streets for carnival communicating that undescribable festive energy through every movement of their bodies, which consumes the entire island during the carnival season, a staple activity in Trinidad and Tobago.

Soca Sax is an incredible piece of music with visuals matching all of the elements of the amazing festival called carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, keeping you dancing, winning and feteing both all day and all night long. Stay on top of the latest music from Saxman Rodriguez via Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Oral-Rodriguez-Saxophonist-1010413139139984. You can listen to Saxman Rodriguez on Spotify at:

Soca Sax Saxman Rodriguez (Official Music Video 2020 Soca)