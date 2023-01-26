Connect with nature in winter with free February events at Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy nature during winter indoors or outdoors during February at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be offering a variety of free classes and special programs in the center’s indoor classrooms or outdoors in the native plant garden.

February is a good month to prepare garden beds for spring planting of native wildflowers and grasses as landscaping features. The Native Landscape Chat from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, will provide tips on how to prepare garden beds, plant choices, and layout designs. Alix Daniel, MDC native landscape specialist, will also answer questions about using natives in landscape plantings. This program is for participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yk.

The Little Acorns reading program for children ages 3 to 6 is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. MDC staff and volunteers read books about nature and wildlife that are appropriate for introducing young children to the natural world. Visitor can also enjoy Discovery Center exhibits and the outdoor native plant garden.

A Wildlife: Where Are the Animals program will be offered on a walk-in basis for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Enjoy exhibits and talk about with Melissa Gaona, MDC natural resource assistant.

The Discovery Center’s annual Urban Woods Event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. This walk-in program for all ages celebrates trees and wood products from firewood to maple syrup. MDC staff and volunteers will demonstrate firewood splitting techniques, how to make maple syrup, making cordage with natural materials, and wilderness fire starting skills. Visitors will get a taste test at the syrup making station, and they can learn how to throw the atlatl dart. This program is for all ages and registration is not required.

Take a Discover Nature Stroll from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, led by Stacey Davis, Discovery Center manager. This is part of a series of urban hikes Davis leads in the metro urban area through the year. Get started with a winter one on the Discovery Center grounds and the gardens at Kauffman Legacy Park. This stroll is for participants ages 16 and older.

The Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in the heart of Kansas City. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.