MDC virtual program on Feb. 6 to focus on invasive plants

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Non-native plants can greatly reduce the quality of a wildlife habitat. Invasive exotic plants can reduce or eliminate native plants that previously thrived in that habitat. This, in turn, can negatively impact wildlife and insect populations that need those native plants to survive.

People can learn how to identify and control exotic problem plants on their property at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Invasive Species: Identify and Manage Exotic Invasive Plants.” This program will be Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona. At this program, MDC Natural History Biologist Susan Farrington will discuss why invasive plants can be problematic for wildlife and insects. She will also discuss practical methods for dealing with exotic problem plants. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189476

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenter.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center and other MDC programs in the south-central part of the state by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Twin Pines Center can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.