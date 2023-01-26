Next Generation content tech startup Bridged seals six figure investment
We are delighted to have a string of new investors who see how our software will change the publishing and marketing landscape. We are thrilled to have them on the Bridged journey.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridged, the world-first no-code AI solution to automate content marketing funnels for publishers, has raised more than £575,000 (€650,000) in new investment which will help fund the startup’s global growth journey.
Next Generation content tech startup, Bridged, uses artificial intelligence to understand visitor intent and identify hotspots within content - whether in text, audio or video - which are anticipated to generate engagement. In doing so, Bridged’s AI software boosts conversions rates by up to 10 fold, and creates up to 50 times more privacy-first data.
Bridged’s oversubscribed pre-seed funding round was led by BY Venture Partners, which prides itself in investing in high impact founders with market transforming companies.
Venture Capital firm, QVentures, which looks for disruptive companies with a proven product-market fit, also joined the round, along with four angel investors.
Maanas Mediratta, founder and CEO of Bridged, said: “This is a milestone for Bridged. We have now proved our product works and we are delighted to have a string of new investors who see how our software will change the publishing and marketing landscape. We are thrilled to have them on the Bridged journey.
“We have created software that allows the publishing and content marketing worlds to use AI in the same way that big social media companies like Instagram and Twitter do. AI is at an incredibly exciting stage as we see with projects like Chat GPT and Dall-E coming to the surface.
“With Bridged, companies who often have to use up to 10 software systems to manage their business can dump them all, and fuel their business using our software at a fraction of their current IT costs.”
Publishers and marketers then use Bridged's AI to build first party data and build personalised and fully automated AI campaigns that generate more clicks, more ad revenue, sales, additional newsletter signups and paid subscriptions.
This will also allow companies to navigate ongoing online privacy changes and future proof their revenues in a cookieless, more privacy-centred online world.
London-based Bridged will use the fresh funds to grow their sales team and improve their product over the next 12 months.
Abdallah Yafi, General Partner at BY, said: “The content landscape is going through major privacy related changes while AI is disrupting more and more traditional industries. We at BY are excited about taking part in this round as we see Bridged as one of the winners in this changing landscape with a solid technology AI moat and a strong team."
Alex Cochand, Head of Origination at QVentures, said: "With recent privacy changes and the demise of 3rd party cookies, we believe that there will be a huge opportunity for technology solutions to support publishers maintain and increase their revenue. For that reason, QVentures is incredibly excited about our investment into Bridged and in particular to be working with Maanas and his team.”
Demos and trials can be requested via www.bridged.media.
