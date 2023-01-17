Challenger Consultancies set to Steal the Thunder in 2023, Says Data Firm Founder
Data firm Braidr’s boss reveals top tips for brands for the turbulent year ahead
Smaller challenger agencies like Braidr are perfectly positioned to take on the bigger consultancies both from an innovation angle and speed to insight.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenger consultancies are likely to gain a competitive advantage over bigger, more costly marketing agencies over the next 12 months, because of the fragile state of the British economy and pressure on budgets.
— Dora Moldovan, managing director, Braidr
That’s the view of the boss of next generation marketing technology business, Braidr.
With the cost of living and energy crisis putting enormous pressure on households, and budgets, many brands will need to become more agile and innovative, focusing on new growth strategies and partnerships.
Dora Moldovan, founder and managing director of Braidr, said: “The outlook for the economy is pretty stagnant and brands will need to find new ways to grow. They’ll need to make smarter decisions and be more responsive to customer demand.
“My advice to businesses is five fold. They need to get on top of their first party data, and then use it to turbo-charge their business decisions. They need to look at the global opportunities, partner wisely, and make use of influencers, which are no longer a nice to have, but a must-have.”
Braidr is part of the Tomorrow Group of disruptive companies, which include digital performance agency Found and influencer marketing agency Disrupt.
Moldovan concludes: “With budgets undergoing re-evaluation, and partnership value ever more crucial, smaller challenger agencies like Braidr are perfectly positioned to take on the bigger consultancies both from an innovation angle and speed to insight. I think 2023 will be the year that challenger agencies steal a march on the big guns.”
Tina Judic, chairman of the Tomorrow Group, adds: “Challenger consultancies are a real, innovative and powerful alternative for bold, ambitious businesses that need data strategy and are ready to make the first step in the data transformation direction, but don’t have the budgets for the big players.”
To find out more, get in touch at Braidr.
