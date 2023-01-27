AFD Petroleum: diesel fuel suppliers for all
EDMONTON, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum is an independent supplier of bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses in Western Canada and Alaska. The company is full of promise and offers a wide range of products and services. It stands out for its experience and the solutions it offers to its numerous and various customers.
As claimed by the brand, the company's award lubricants have protective qualities proven to enhance equipment efficiency and have become the brand of choice for many companies serving the Mining, Construction, Forestry, Drilling and Agriculture industries.
AFD Petroleum is present in the vast majority of North America and enjoys a great reputation. The brand wants to impose itself on the market by offering plans adapted to its customers. Therefore, it is possible to find quality fuels while respecting one's budget and avoiding fluctuating bills.
Also, the wide range of fuel and storage options allows the brand to reach many different types of customers. For example, the brand's customers include companies in the agricultural sector.
Finally, those who choose AFD Petroleum can take advantage of the brand's expertise thanks to their "On call toll free 24 hour service" and their well equipped management team
Want to learn more about AFD Petroleum? Please go to https://afdpetroleum.com
Contact information
Corporate Head Office
AFD Petroleum Ltd.
2003 76 Avenue NW
Edmonton, AB T6P 1P6
info@afdpetroleum.com
AFD Petroleum
