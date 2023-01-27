Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,502 in the last 365 days.

AFD Petroleum: diesel fuel suppliers for all

EDMONTON, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum is an independent supplier of bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses in Western Canada and Alaska. The company is full of promise and offers a wide range of products and services. It stands out for its experience and the solutions it offers to its numerous and various customers.

As claimed by the brand, the company's award lubricants have protective qualities proven to enhance equipment efficiency and have become the brand of choice for many companies serving the Mining, Construction, Forestry, Drilling and Agriculture industries.

AFD Petroleum is present in the vast majority of North America and enjoys a great reputation. The brand wants to impose itself on the market by offering plans adapted to its customers. Therefore, it is possible to find quality fuels while respecting one's budget and avoiding fluctuating bills.

Also, the wide range of fuel and storage options allows the brand to reach many different types of customers. For example, the brand's customers include companies in the agricultural sector.

Finally, those who choose AFD Petroleum can take advantage of the brand's expertise thanks to their "On call toll free 24 hour service" and their well equipped management team
Want to learn more about AFD Petroleum? Please go to https://afdpetroleum.com

Contact information
Corporate Head Office
AFD Petroleum Ltd.
2003 76 Avenue NW
Edmonton, AB T6P 1P6
info@afdpetroleum.com

AFD Petroleum
AFD Petroleum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

AFD Petroleum: diesel fuel suppliers for all

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.