Traffic alert – Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) in Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St. Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) is experiencing delays in the area of Skunk Hollow Rd and Arrowhead Lake Rd due to a crash and is down to one lane.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Stephen Eddy
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
CIDT Member
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173