Traffic alert – Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) in Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St. Albans





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





Highbridge Rd (RT 104A) is experiencing delays in the area of Skunk Hollow Rd and Arrowhead Lake Rd due to a crash and is down to one lane.





This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.