18 Kids Injured, one Seriously, Fire caused by E-Bike Stored in Basement these incidents are happening all too often

Keeping Your Family Safe

Egress Pros wants to help end these tragic events that are happening all too often.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egress Pros https://www.egresspros.com/ Egress Pros the leader in basement emergency escape systems is working to keep you safe.

In the densely populated city that is NY we are living with more stuff in our homes and use every square foot of our living area.

Egress pros is raising awareness as to the dangers of improperly cared for and stored e-devices. Since the proliferation of e-mobility options, e-bikes, e-scooters, electric unicycles and electric hover scooters to name a few, fires caused by these e powered mobility products are more common than ever.

Case in point, yesterday’s blaze was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an electric scooter that started the fire in the basement of the two-story home located at 147-07 72nd drive in Kew Garden Hills. Upon arrival fire companies found heavy fire in the basement of the building.

Randy Goldbaum president of Egress Pros says” We all know how dangerous a basement can be, there are numerous inherent hazards posed from boilers, to heating furnaces, to clothing dryers and electrical panels. Having a quick, effective exit from the basement is essential, our Emergency Escape Systems also allow our first responders to quickly gain access to the fire and extinguish it as fast as possible.”

Egress Pros reminds all New Yorker's to:
• Make sure there are have working fire alarms (preferably the sealed 10-year type with carbon monoxide detectors-built in.)
• On each level of the home ensure that there are working
• A family escape plan and meeting place outside the home.
• Please, DO NOT store any lithium-Ion Battery devices inside of the home.
With these tips and recommendations, hopefully we can start to reduce these fire incidents and save lives.

For more information on how Egress Pros is keeping families safe, meet us on the web at https://www.egresspros.com/

Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com

