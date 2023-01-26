OUScapital.com Appoints Charlie Holt Regional VP to Expand Carbon Reductions through Energy Savings-a-a-Service Platform
Onsite Utility Services Capital appoints Charlie Holt Regional VP for MN OfficeDELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) appoints Charlie Holt to expand its funding platform for energy efficiency contractors and end users in Minnesota and surrounding states. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings ranging for LED lighting to power optimization or advanced HVAC and refrigeration technologies.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “Charlie Holt has decades of HVAC experience and project development and shares our vision to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier to reduce our carbon footprint to battle climate change. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization”
Charlie Holt (Regional VP) added, “Onsite removes the CapEx barrier but also provides advanced technologies for energy efficiency contractors and clients. Partnering with local energy efficiency contractors nationwide, we can deliver solutions to save energy and carbon reduction to a wide range of companies and institutional clients. I’ve worked with a contactor network nationwide; The CapEx barrier is the biggest item stopping projects in their tracks. We can now enable contractors to develop more projects while reducing carbon footprints to fight climate change since our Energy Savings-as-a-Service funding platform removes the CapEx barrier. And now we have even expanded to Mexico”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn