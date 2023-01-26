SOLUM Europe to Attend EuroShop 2023 Exhibit

A photo of the previous EuroShop, courtesy of the EuroShop Gallery.

SOLUM Europe GmbH will be joining hundreds of exhibitors at the EuroShop 2023 in Germany.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EHI Retail Insitute sets out to launch EuroShop 2023, an international retail trade fair that will run from February 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The five-day event expects around 2,300 exhibitors from over 60 countries, including SOLUM Europe GmbH (SEG). SOLUM is one of the world’s leading electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions providers that have helped retailers improve their business operations.

“We have always attended EuroShop and EuroCIS events,” says SEG President Eugene Paik. “This year, we are happy to come back so we can show our latest ESL products to everyone.”

Senior VP of Sales Stefan Völkel and Head of Sales Hyo-jin Lee will be present at the event to demonstrate Newton, Newton LITE, Newton Color, Newton TOUCH, and a slew of new retail technology innovations during the event.

The SOLUM booth will be located at Booth C58 Hall 6 within the Messe Düsseldorf complex.

EuroShop 2023 expects approximately 90,000 event attendees this year. 966. Held every three years on the grounds of Messe Düsseldorf, the initiator of the fair is the EHI Retail Institute.

EuroShop 2023 tickets are available at their online ticket shop.