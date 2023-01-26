Tinted Sunscreen Market Current And Emerging Trends, Industry Scope Analysis And Leading Players

Growing inclination towards attractive skin and beauty consciousness is a key factor driving global market growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tinted sunscreen market size was USD XX million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising concerns about skin protection, high risks of acquiring skin cancers and other skin disorders, and growing popularity of tinted sunscreens due to multifunctional properties are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Tinted sunscreen is a type of sunscreen that contains SPF active ingredients such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and tinted pigments to protect the skin against ultraviolet long wave (UVA) and ultraviolet short wave (UVB) rays and comes in various shades based on each skin tone and Tinted sunscreen has been rapidly gaining popularity across millennials as it provides natural makeup appearance and enhances the facial contours. It is widely used for daily skin protection as people are steadily becoming aware about its positive effects on skin. Moreover, tinted sunscreens reduce relapses of melasma as compared to non-tinted broad-spectrum sunscreens. These sunscreens are normally available in the form of cream, gel, foam, and lotion.

The sales of tinted sunscreens have drastically increased after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that zinc oxide and titanium oxide are safe and effective for blocking UV rays. Increasing awareness about harmful effects of UV rays, rising preference for beauty products containing natural ingredients, availability of tinted sunscreens on online portals and supermarkets, and increasing investments in developing advanced, effective, and long-lasting tinted sunscreen products are some key factors expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as expensive tinted sunscreens, rising availability of counterfeit products, concerns about allergies and side effects of certain additives, and stringent government norms regarding some ingredients are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Gel Tinted Sunscreen Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The gel tinted sunscreen segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributable to benefits such as minimal foundation coverage, barrier against UV damage, high inclination towards tinted sunscreen gel to reduce dark spots, premature aging, and uneven skin tone, and increasing investments in developing effective and long-lasting tinted sunscreen gel products.

Online Store Segment to Account for Robust Revenue Share:

The online store segment is expected to account for robust revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, rising availability of various types of tinted sunscreens on online platforms, high preference for online purchases due to availability of a wide variety of products by different brands at discounted rates, and easy payment and door-to-door delivery services.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to factors such as increased risks of skin cancers and skin diseases, rising awareness about harmful effects of UV rays, high focus on personal appearance and skin health, and availability of various types of tinted sun protection products. In addition, high spending capacity, presence of leading key players, and rising investments in developing novel and more effective products are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Tinted Sunscreen Market By Company:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Unilever

• Pierre Favre Dermo-Cosmetique

• Australian Gold

• KOSE

• Sweetsation Therapy

• Colorescience

• Tizo

• Coola Suncare

• Bosica

• L`Oréal

Tinted Sunscreen Industry Recent Developments:

• In July 2021, Live Tinted announced the launch of its first melanin-friendly sunscreen, Hueguard, a gamechanger in the skincare world that promises no white cast.

• In May 2022, Adroit Biomed Ltd. launched an innovative range of smart skincare products under the brand name Fortisil to enhance its product base and transform the skincare segment. Among the product range, Fortisil SPF 50+ Sunscreen and Fortisil SPF 50+ Tinted Sunscreen are in demand for providing ultimate protection against UV damage.

The global Tinted Sunscreen market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Tinted Sunscreen Market Segment by Type:

• Cream Tinted Sunscreen

• Gel Tinted Sunscreen

• Lotion Tinted Sunscreen

• Others

Tinted Sunscreen Market Segment by Application:

• Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online Store

• Others

Tinted Sunscreen Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

