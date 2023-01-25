Alexei Overchuk chairs a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission

RUSSIA, January 25 - The first meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk. Since 1 January 2023, the Russian Federation has been chairing the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union – the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The meeting participants considered issues on the EEC agenda concerning customs and tariff regulation, technical regulation, food safety, development of the EAEU information system and improvement of the legal framework of the union.

They adopted decisions aimed at improving the customs clearance of perishable goods as a matter of priority.

During the meeting, the participants approved the report of the Commission on the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU member states and proposals for ensuring sustainable economic development.

The Council of the Commission also approved the the Rules for Access to Services for the Interstate Transmission of Electric Power (Capacity) within the common electric power market of the Union. The Rules provide the necessary conditions for the functioning of the common electricity market of the union and non-discriminatory access to interstate power transmission.

At the initiative of the Russian Federation, the list of EAEU quarantine objects was supplemented with a new type of harmful organism and the requirement was established that seed and planting material should be free from this quarantine object.

The participants of the meeting considered the current state and prospects for developing the EAEU integrated information system.

The participants of the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved joint forecasts for developing the agricultural sector and aggregate targeted balances of supply and demand for certain agricultural products in 2023.

Approaches were brought into closer alignment on the Eurasian Agroexpress, the joint project of the EAEU member states to speed up container rail and multimodal transportation of agricultural products.

To provide industrial goods of the EAEU member states with access to the system of state (municipal) procurement, the participants of the meeting supplemented the Rules for Determining the Country of Origin of Certain Types of Goods.

The participants exchanged views on regulating the requirements for children's goods in order to safeguard children's psychological development. They agreed to work out a set of such requirements and evaluation criteria.

The participants approved the draft agenda of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the Third Big Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU. The document is scheduled to be submitted for signing in May 2023.