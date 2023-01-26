LanguageCert announces the winners of the first Post Graduate Research Awards

Three research awards were distributed, marking an exciting beginning to an annual awards initiative run by LanguageCert.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LanguageCert, a member of the PeopleCert Group, is excited to announce the winners of the first LanguageCert Post Graduate Research Awards! The Awards support and recognise the contribution of high-quality research in the field of English language assessment.

Selected by a committee consisting of both internal and external experts, with long-standing experience and publications in the field of language assessment, the winners of the Awards with the top Master Dissertations and the top PhD Theses on English language assessment are the following:

PhD Research Award Category
• First Award: £ 4000 - Alun Roger (University of Bedfordshire)
• Second Award: £ 2000 - Raffaella Bottini (Lancaster University)

MA Research Award Category
• Award: £ 2,000 - Radosveta Valkova (Lancaster University)


Congratulations to all the winners!

Elpida Rekka
PeopleCert
+30 21 0372 9050
email us here

You just read:

LanguageCert announces the winners of the first Post Graduate Research Awards

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Elpida Rekka
PeopleCert
+30 21 0372 9050
Company/Organization
PeopleCert
THEMISTOCLES DERVI 40
NICOSIA, 1066
Cyprus
+30 21 0372 9133
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2000, PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. PeopleCert develops global best practice frameworks and certifications, manages exams and delivers certifications. Its product portfolio of 700 certifications in IT & Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business and Languages includes two of the most globally recognised IP-protected frameworks, developed and evolved by UK Government over a 30-year period: ITIL® and PRINCE2®. PeopleCert certifications are delivered across 200 countries and territories, 50.000 Corporates (87% of Fortune 500) and 800 government organisations through a global network of 2.500 Accredited Training Organisations and 30.000 venues worldwide, as well as through PeopleCert’s award-winning Online Proctoring solution. The PeopleCert team consists of over 1.000 employees from 40 nationalities. PeopleCert has received 50 awards in Entrepreneurship, Business, Technology and Sustainability. Following the acquisition of Axelos in 2021 for £380 million, PeopleCert became the first “unicorn” of Greek origin.

peoplecert.org

More From This Author
LanguageCert announces the winners of the first Post Graduate Research Awards
PeopleCert takes home 6 Impact BITE Awards
Fitch upgrades PeopleCert’s Senior Secured Notes to BB- following strong financial performance
View All Stories From This Author