LanguageCert announces the winners of the first Post Graduate Research Awards
Three research awards were distributed, marking an exciting beginning to an annual awards initiative run by LanguageCert.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LanguageCert, a member of the PeopleCert Group, is excited to announce the winners of the first LanguageCert Post Graduate Research Awards! The Awards support and recognise the contribution of high-quality research in the field of English language assessment.
Selected by a committee consisting of both internal and external experts, with long-standing experience and publications in the field of language assessment, the winners of the Awards with the top Master Dissertations and the top PhD Theses on English language assessment are the following:
PhD Research Award Category
• First Award: £ 4000 - Alun Roger (University of Bedfordshire)
• Second Award: £ 2000 - Raffaella Bottini (Lancaster University)
MA Research Award Category
• Award: £ 2,000 - Radosveta Valkova (Lancaster University)
Congratulations to all the winners!
