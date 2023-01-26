LanguageCert announces the winners of the first Post Graduate Research Awards

About

Established in 2000, PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. PeopleCert develops global best practice frameworks and certifications, manages exams and delivers certifications. Its product portfolio of 700 certifications in IT & Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business and Languages includes two of the most globally recognised IP-protected frameworks, developed and evolved by UK Government over a 30-year period: ITIL® and PRINCE2®. PeopleCert certifications are delivered across 200 countries and territories, 50.000 Corporates (87% of Fortune 500) and 800 government organisations through a global network of 2.500 Accredited Training Organisations and 30.000 venues worldwide, as well as through PeopleCert’s award-winning Online Proctoring solution. The PeopleCert team consists of over 1.000 employees from 40 nationalities. PeopleCert has received 50 awards in Entrepreneurship, Business, Technology and Sustainability. Following the acquisition of Axelos in 2021 for £380 million, PeopleCert became the first “unicorn” of Greek origin.

peoplecert.org