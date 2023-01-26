U.S. Department of State and Shatter Foundation Host U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment Shatter Summit
The Shatter Foundation introduces Shatter Connect, a curated network debuting in India, providing female entrepreneurs access to capital, networks, and markets.
I am thrilled to announce Shatter Connect, a curated network to provide the impactful connections necessary for Indian women entrepreneurs to be successful.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly Kapoor Collins, Founder of the Shatter Foundation, Shatter Fund, SWAY Ventures Partner, former tech advisor to then-Attorney General and Senator Kamala D. Harris, and Honorary Friend of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, today partnered with the Alliance to produce the SHATTER SUMMIT held at the U.S. Department of State. The SHATTER SUMMIT featured government, civil society, and private sector leaders spotlighting the critical need to economically empower women and girls in India and foster their innovation and entrepreneurship skills.
— Shelly Kapoor Collins Founder, Shatter Foundation
Today's SHATTER SUMMIT featured leaders representing the private sector, government, philanthropy, and civil society reflecting on the U.S.-India relationship and critical investment, partnerships, and policies required to accelerate women's economic advancement in the United States and India.
Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs U.S. Department of State Donald Lu said, "Women are the engine of economic growth and economic change across the expanse of India. We are honored to partner with some of India's most innovative leaders to bring to Washington this Shatter Summit to support incredible women entrepreneurs and trailblazers."
Senior Official in the Secretary of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues Kat Fotovat said, “The Alliance and the Shatter Foundation convened a diverse group of leaders united in their commitment to advancing women's economic empowerment in India. The Summit is a powerful example of what can be achieved when government mobilizes the very best that the private sector, civil society, philanthropy, and academia have to offer towards advancing women’s economic security.”
In honor of the first SHATTER SUMMIT at the U.S. Department of State and the Shatter Foundation's membership in the Alliance, Kapoor Collins today announced her intention to launch Shatter Connect, the next chapter for the Shatter Foundation, founded in 2021 to benefit underserved girls by providing them educational tools, grants, and mentorship.
Shatter Connect is an innovative platform in support of the Alliance’s India Million Women Mentors Initiative, which aims to catalyze commitments to mentor one million women and girls in India by 2025. Shatter Connect will be the conduit to a curated network for aspiring women entrepreneurs in India to connect to the information, networks, and capital in both countries, ultimately making women 100 percent participants in the innovation economy. Shatter Connect aims to reach 2,500 women in the next twenty-four months.
"Female entrepreneurs need access to capital and a global network to support them. I am thrilled to announce Shatter Connect, a curated network to provide the impactful connections necessary for Indian women entrepreneurs to be successful. This private network will bridge the gap between entrepreneurs in India and Shatter Foundation’s network of women change-makers in the U.S.," said Kapoor Collins.
The U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment’s SHATTER SUMMIT "Celebrating the U.S.-India Relationship to Invest In + Economically Empower Women + Girls" brings together a diverse group of influential and powerful speakers. A detailed agenda and speaker line-up can be found here https://shattersummitatstate.splashthat.com/
Event Details:
What: In-person conference at the U.S. Department of State, Washington D.C. Event live stream available at https://interactive.state.gov/us-india-alliance.
When: January 26, 2023, 1 PM to 5:30 PM EST
Co-hosts: The Shatter Foundation and the State Department
The Summit is an initiative of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment, a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), USAID, and George Washington University (GWU)
Format: A Combination of Keynotes + Panels
About the Shatter Foundation: The Shatter Foundation was formed in 2021 as further proof of its Founding Partner and venture capitalist Shelly Kapoor Collin's commitment to investing and paving the way for women's and girls' advancement. The Foundation was formed with the key backing of Founding Sponsor Franklin Templeton and in partnership with Collins's alma mater, the University of Maryland, College Park. The Foundation benefits underserved girls by providing them with educational tools, grants, and mentorship to think, create and confidently innovate. The journey to start the Shatter Foundation began when Kapoor Collins (a serial tech entrepreneur) founded the Shatter Fund in 2017 to invest in female entrepreneurs at the intersection of tech and commerce. Shatter is recognized as a premier global brand that brings women leaders and influencers together to listen, interact and learn from engaging content and each other and open doors for the next generation.
About the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment (Alliance) U.S. Department of State: The U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State, USAID, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and George Washington University designed to catalyze transformational commitments to foster women's economic advancement and inclusion in India. The Alliance focuses on three areas of action: accelerating women's entrepreneurship, fostering leadership in the workforce, and providing access to career-enhancing education and skills-building opportunities. The Alliance works with cooperating members in the private sector, civil society, and academia in both countries to advance its mission.
