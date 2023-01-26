Connected Cars Shares How Quality Diagnostic Tester-grade Data can Impact Business Value for Dealers at the NADA Show

Mads Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars, is at NADA show to share his insights about the business implications of retrofit connectivity with automotive stakeholders. MyConnectedCar, a mobile app that can be white-labelled enables direct communication between the dealership and the vehicle owner. ConnectedWorkshop: The digital aftermarket tool for car dealerships that connects your customers to your workshop, helps you become more efficient, get loyal customers & grow your business' revenue.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected Cars is a global provider of automotive connectivity solutions for dealerships. Mads F. Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars, is at the NADA show to share his insights about the business implications of retrofit connectivity with automotive stakeholders."I am excited to engage in discussions with automotive stakeholders at the show about the value, deep technical vehicle data brings to dealerships. The Connected Cars ProductSuite enables dealerships to address the long-standing issue of low after-sales customer retention and, as a result, lost financial potential," said Mads Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars.Dealerships can manage their customers in a proactive and data-driven manner with ConnectedWorkshop. The fuel for the system is real-time vehicle data, which shows technical information directly from the CAN bus of a customer's vehicle. By using this data, dealerships can drive and automate processes allowing them to become customer-focused and efficient. It helps dealerships handle vehicle issues for their customers before or as soon as they arise. Furthermore, this dedicated approach to maintenance discourages customers from jumping ships and seeking help elsewhere. In the long run, this practice wins new customers through word-of-mouth publicity and converts ‘somewhat’ loyal customers into ‘extremely’ loyal ones.“Connected Cars has created a digital system that allows us to start a direct and proactive dialogue with our commercial customers. Their solution is data-driven, which enables us to provide our customers with better advice when it comes to their daily operations and help them keep downtime to a minimum by offering proactive vehicle maintenance and service,” emphasizes Lise Bülow, Head of After-Sales, Volkswagen VAG DenmarkMartin Nørgaard Høgh, VP of Commercial talks to automotive stakeholders on a day-to-day basis and observes “I've seen numerous dealerships devote the majority of their efforts to selling new vehicles, while the aftersales department suffers as a result of a lack of resources. This is a significant concern, as aftersales is the most profitable segment of the industry. Customer loyalty definitely increases revenue, improves sales performance, and helps dealerships to achieve long-term growth. Keeping customers coming back will always result in a higher ROI, costing 5-25X less than acquiring a new one.” The Connected Cars ProductSuite is a composable system that gives dealers a complete digital solution that builds a loyal customer base and has the potential to increase revenue. The solution spans a sophisticated hardware unit developed in-house for data extraction, a cloud-agnostic, privacy-protected data storage and processing platform, a mobile app that can be white-labelled, and web applications for intuitive user interaction.“Our basic values as a technology company are innovation and adaptability. This also applies to our approach to customer success. We go far beyond account management by proactively seeking opportunities and solutions to help our customers succeed rather than concentrating solely on how the company can succeed. We had to change our thinking about this, but it has huge benefits for everyone. Throughout this process, it became evident to me that customers want turn-key solutions that function, are simple to set up, and can be used on a daily basis. We built Connected Cars with this in mind, so that our customers can reap the benefits of connectivity from day 1.” chimes Carlos Pasquali, Director - of Customer Success at Connected Cars.About Connected CarsConnected Cars is a Danish auto-tech company that was founded in 2016. They are on a mission to elevate customer loyalty and revenue for organizations operating in the automotive aftersales, leasing, and insurance industries. With their end-to-end SaaS products and the largest set of diagnostic tester-grade telematics data, organizations worldwide transform their customer management and service operations, thus becoming more profitable. They have a presence in all continents and have already connected 200,000+ cars with hundreds of dealerships. Book your in-person one-to-one with Mads Gregersen, CEO, Connected Cars at the NADA show, Dallas between Jan 26-29, 2023.

