Free trial lessons for each level of JLPT are available at Attain Online Japanese Language School now

Free trial lesson 1st Online School Information Session for Spring Enrollment to be Held on February 17 (Online Japanese School AOJ) Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway!

The Online Japanese Language School will hold free trial lessons for each JLPT level on February 26 and March 5, for the opening of the spring semester of 2023.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold free trial lessons for each JLPT level on February 26 and March 5, for the opening of the spring semester of 2023. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required. If you would like to participate, please confirm the date and time for your local time of the free trial lesson and register by e-mail or by using the inquiry form on our website.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established in April 2022 by Attain, which develops the Japanese e-learning material "Attain Online Japanese". The school is attractive because it is easy to enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection, and the abundance of teaching materials and high quality lessons are available at reasonable prices. The students will learn video lectures and live lecture with the school curriculum to reach N2 level Japanese as short as 2 years.

From April 2023, AOJ Language School will also open a "Ni-class" course for those who wish to take the JLPT N2 and a "Ho-class" for those who wish to take the JLPT N1. This means that AOJ Language School will now offer classes for all levels, from beginner N5 to advanced N1. Video lectures will be available 24 hours a day for unlimited learning, and live classes will be available at 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 7:30 pm classes.

To make more people understand how our live lecture actually look like, the school decided to hold free trial lessons for different levels. The charm of the live lecture at AOJ Language School is the ease of communication with teachers and the ease of learning. The school welcomes everyone to experience it freely. The free trial lesson will be held by the Japanese language teachers who are actually in charge of the classes. The free trial lesson is 45 minutes, but the actual live class after enrollment will be 90 minutes each time. Advance registration is required. If you wish to participate, please confirm the date and time of the free trial lesson for each level and apply via e-mail or the inquiry form on our website.

<Outline of Free Trial Lesson by Level for Spring Semester 2023>

Date and time

-Basic level + N5 beginner

Sunday, February 26, 2023, 10:00-10:45 (Japan time)

-N4 Elementary

Sunday, February 26, 2023 11:00-11:45 (Japan time)

-N3 Intermediate

Sunday, March 5, 2023 10:00-10:45 (Japan time)

-N2 Advanced

Sunday, March 5, 2023 11:00 - 11:45 (Japan time)

*The above times are Japan time. Please confirm the local time.

Method: Zoom (The seminar will be held as a ZOOM online seminar)

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register via e-mail or form.

We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

<Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion>

Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway! Up to 2 months free!

No enrollment fee.

First month free for all students.

For those who continue studying for 6 months, you will receive another month tuition cashback.

JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About Spring Semester Classes>

Class offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Elementary class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

Ho-class (for advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Application deadline: Monday, March 13

School Entrance date: Sunday, April 2

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/guideline.html

Application for admission is here

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of Jan 26, 2023) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan