Estateably Partners With Metcredit to Launch Canada’s Most Cost-Effective Online Notice-to-Creditors Solution

Estateably is a cloud-based platform that enables professionals to streamline their estate and trust administration practices. Professionals save time through the automation of probate forms and precedent letters, the ability to manage inventory and contacts with easy-to-use accounting and one-click reports. Since its launch in 2021, the platform is powering more than 700 firms' estate and trust administration practices across Canada. Estateably is SOC2 Type 2 certified and has been voted Canada’s top estate and trust administration software by Canadian lawyer magazine. To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at info@estateably.com

