Estateably Partners With Metcredit to Launch Canada’s Most Cost-Effective Online Notice-to-Creditors Solution
Estateably’s partnership with MetCredit ensures that the online estate notices are compliant with provincial legal precedents
We are thrilled to partner with MetCredit to offer our users more valuable and time-saving tools for publishing notices - a testament to our commitment to providing the best experience for our users.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estateably, Canada's leading probate and estate administration software, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MetCredit, a leading Canadian creditor agency. This partnership ensures the compliance of Estateably's recently launched notice to creditor product: the most cost-effective solution for any Canadian executor or professional to notify estate creditors at $105 per notice.
The estate notice to creditor product is designed to streamline the process of publishing and communicating with creditors, an essential step during the estate administration process. By partnering with MetCredit, Estateably ensures compliance with provincial laws and legal precedents where online notices are accepted.
"We are thrilled to partner with MetCredit to offer our users even more valuable and efficient tools during the estate administration process," said Ari Brojde, CEO of Estateably. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our users."
"We are excited to be working with Estateably to expand our network for creditor searches," said Jojo Staples, Estate Recovery Supervisor at MetCredit, "This partnership will greatly benefit both companies' users and solidify our position as a leader in the industry."
Estateably and MetCredit will continue to work together to bring new and innovative solutions to the estate administration market.
About Estateably:
Estateably is a cloud-based platform that enables professionals to streamline their estate and trust administration practices. Professionals save time through the automation of probate forms and precedent letters, the ability to manage inventory and contacts with easy-to-use accounting and one-click reports. Since its launch in 2021, the platform is powering more than 700 firms' estate and trust administration practices across Canada. Estateably is SOC2 Type 2 certified and has been voted Canada’s top estate and trust administration software by Canadian lawyer magazine.
To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at info@estateably.com
About MetCredit:
MetCredit is a leading Canadian creditor agency, providing businesses with a range of services to manage and collect on their accounts receivable, including the highly specialized field of estate collections. With a comprehensive and up-to-date creditor database and streamlined communication capabilities, MetCredit is a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.
