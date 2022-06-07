Estateably Expands Cloud-Based Estate Administration Software to the United States
Estateably is the first cloud-based platform for professionals that dramatically improves settlement times and transparency.
We are eager to be bringing a modern estate and trust administration platform to more professionals across North America”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Ari Brojde, CEO
• Over $3 trillion is transferred through inheritance each year in North America, as the population continues to age.
• The average estate takes 2-3 years to settle, delaying payouts to grieving families.
• Estateably offers the first modern, cloud-based solution for professionals.
Estateably announced the international expansion of its estate administration software to the United States with the software now available for all New York State trust and estate professionals. The Estateably platform responds to the growing needs of professionals nationwide dealing with an aging population for a secure, cloud-based, transparent, and cost-effective solution. Demand for modern tools has been accelerated by remote work and a lack of comprehensive probate and accounting solutions for professionals.
Over the last year, Estateably has enlisted more than 500 professional firms of all sizes to its platform. “We are ecstatic to bring Estateably to New York State professionals and accomplish a goal of international expansion with our launch into the US market,” said Ari Brojde, CEO of Estateably. “We are extremely proud of all the accolades Estateably has achieved in the last 12 months, from successful launches in each Canadian province to being named Wills and Estates Software of the Year, achieving SOC2 Type 2 compliance and executing on our goal to bring much-needed efficiency and transparency to the North American estate administration industry.”
Estateably plans to expand support for new states throughout the course of the year. “We are eager to be bringing a modern estate and trust administration platform to more professionals across the United States,” added Mr. Brojde.
In the coming months, Estateably plans to launch full support for its trust administration software and will continue to expand its offering to additional states.
About Estateably:
Estateably develops cloud-based solutions for North American trust and estate practitioners. Its flagship product helps streamline estate administration by automating the filling of probate court forms and precedent letters, simplifying input of estate inventory and accounting, and enabling one-click reporting to estate stakeholders. Since its launch in January 2021, the platform is powering more than 500 firms' estate and trust administration practices.
To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at info@estateably.com
Alexander Wulkan
Estateably
+1 514-418-2015
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn