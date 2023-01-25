Submit Release
New York Green Roofs Announces PLANT-O-RAMA Event

New York Green Roofs announces PLANT-O-RAMA, a Symposium, Trade Show & Job Fair for Horticulture Professionals

Attention superstar horticultural professionals and friends of New York Green Roofs!! Mark your calendars!

We are elated, flabbergasted, thrilled, stoked, and two cows over the moon to announce that we’ll be back, in-person (!!) at Plant-O-Rama this year.

Spring is going to have sprung sooner than you think, and we are (Oprah Winfrey voice) HIRING!! Come talk shop with us at the job fair, we’ll have a table set up to show off some of our favorite projects and some of our best folks ready to tell you what we’re all about and what positions we’re looking to fill this year.

Admission is FREE to the job fair, as well as the trade show, but we recommend shelling out for a ticket if you can swing it! There are going to be some phenomenal, inspiring speakers present that you won’t want to miss. 9am-4pm, Tuesday, January 31st at Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

By HorsePunchKid – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37219323

New York Green Roofs, LLC is a design/build service specializing in the implementation of green roofs. Construction is no longer just about building and development, it is about taking responsibility for the future of the environment and communities that nurture us. As a full service green roof firm, we provide consultation regarding project and performance details, to design assistance, project management, installation, rehabilitation and maintenance services.

Visit New York Green Roofs in the Greenroofs.com Directory

