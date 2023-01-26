Press Release: Experience Winter's Warm Embrace with Legendary Events and Activities in North Dakota

The snow has fallen, and colder temperatures have returned to herald the start of Legendary winter experiences in North Dakota. The frosty air, landscapes kissed with snow crystals and wealth of snow-filled activities beckon North Dakotans and visitors outdoors to make the most of the season. Throughout North Dakota, there are plenty of winter wonderlands to discover, and the warm welcome of the state’s residents will make you feel right at home.

Hit the Slopes at Huff Hills, Bismarck

This year, Huff Hills Ski Area, the state’s largest ski area and one of the region's top places for outdoor fun, will celebrate its 30th anniversary. With an early season snowfall, the slopes opened earlier than ever and runs are ready for visitors. Huff Hills is the ideal place to learn to ski and snowboard, and lessons are offered for all ages. The mountain features 16 runs with four lifts. The Huff Hills lodge offers a warm gathering spot to melt away any chills by the fireplace, a base-area yurt, and a full restaurant (grab a famous Huff Burger!). Lodging is available nearby in Mandan/Bismarck.

Drop a Line and Go Ice Fishing, Throughout North Dakota

North Dakota is home to several lakes and streams that freeze over in the winter making ice fishing one of the most popular winter hobbies. Whether you prefer a cozy icehouse with the comforts of home, sitting on a bucket on the open ice or a dark house for spearfishing, avid anglers keep right on fishing throughout the winter in North Dakota. Some of the best spots for ice fishing include Devils Lake, Lake Sakakawea, Lake Audubon, Lake Metigoshe and hundreds of smaller lakes and rivers to chase northern pike, walleye and perch. Just be sure to check ice conditions before heading out on the water.

Sample Several Winter Activities at Bottineau Winter Park, Bottineau County

Dubbed “The Jewel Above the Prairie,” Bottineau Winter Park is in the beautiful Turtle Mountains in north-central North Dakota and is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Not only does the park have some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the entire state with eight alpine skiing trails ranging from beginner to expert - it also offers an immense selection of other activities, like sledding, tubing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and more. With condos, townhomes, and cottages available for lodging, this the perfect winter weekend getaway spot.

Watch for Wildlife at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora

Winter is for wildlife viewing! Throughout North Dakota’s national and state parks and preserves, wildlife are making the most of the season and spotting them against the winter landscape is no less awe-inspiring than during the warmer months. More than 400 bison make their home in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and are often covered in wintery ice and snow while they use their enormous bodies to move through wind-blown drifts. Careful wildlife watchers can also spot elk, pronghorn antelope, wild horses, and bald eagles.

Find Out How “Cool” Cold can be at Frostival 2023, Fargo

Frostival, January 14 - February 25, 2023, is the perfect way to embrace the cold with more than 40 winter-themed events that will have you thinking “Cold is Cool.” Throughout the six weeks, attendees with a competitive streak will delight in cardboard sled races, winter kickball, disc golf, a snow sculpture contest and more. The Coffee & Cocoa Crawl in downtown Fargo, sleigh rides in M.B. Johnson Park, or a candlelight trail walk through Viking Ship Park round out some of the interactive experiences. The pinnacle event, FrosTAKular takes place on February 11, with a live music concert featuring a 6-piece band performing Broadway musicals. The full schedule of events can be found here.

Take a Day Off with the Greenway Snow Day, Grand Forks

The Greenway of Greater Grand Forks boasts approximately 2,200 acres of natural open space along the Red and Red Lake Rivers in the heart of the city. Lincoln Drive Park, is part of the parks system around the Greenway and is iconic for its year-round use as well as the annual Greenway Snow Day on February 4 featuring snowshoeing, sledding, ice skating, cardboard sledding races, horse-drawn sleigh rides and more. This free event is open to the public with free equipment use on a first come, first serve basis.

Try Something New at ShiverFest, Devils Lake

A celebration of all things icy! The 23rd annual ShiverFest takes place on February 17 and 18 on the frozen waters of Devils Lake, located in northeastern North Dakota. The weekend is filled with activities for all ages from the Frozen Fanny 5K run to Learn to Curl workshops, and even asanas participants will bundle up for snowga, yoga in the snow. Additional activities include a youth ice fishing tournament, sledding, cross country skiing, ice hockey, fireworks, food and much more!

