News Release: From Blossoms to Badlands: Explore the Gardens and Trails of North Dakota This Spring

North Dakota may be known for its wide-open prairies and rugged Badlands, but tucked within its cities and landscapes are extraordinary gardens that offer peace, beauty, and adventure in equal measure. From the serene symbolism of Japanese design in Grand Forks, to the vibrant blooms and global plant collections at the International Peace Garden in Dunseith, each destination is a celebration of nature and culture. Families can explore playful, educational spaces in Fargo's Northern Plains Botanic Garden, or reconnect with the wild heart of the land in the iconic Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Whether you're chasing the colors of spring, seeking serenity among ancient stones, or wandering through forested areas filled with songbirds, North Dakota’s gardens promise unforgettable experiences this season.

Tucked within the heart of Grand Forks' expansive Sertoma Park, home to a lively arboretum, playgrounds and scenic walking trails, lies a hidden gem — the Japanese Garden, a peaceful retreat woven with history, beauty, and gratitude. This tranquil garden, a gift from Grand Forks’ sister city of Awano, Japan, is a breathtaking blend of symbolic design and serene elegance. Stroll beneath the pink blossoms, admire the carefully crafted stone lanterns gifted by Awano after the 1997 Red River Valley flood, and reflect on the enduring bond between two cities an ocean apart.

Designed by Master Gardener Toshio Yoshida in traditional Buddhist style, every element has meaning — from the peaceful pond encircling the “mountain of the gods” island, to distinctive granite lanterns in specific styles to honor ancient Japanese temples, echo the spirit of the mountains or reflect on sacred spaces. Whether you're seeking a moment of stillness, a cultural connection, or simply a beautiful setting to wander, the Japanese Garden at Sertoma Park is a soul-soothing experience not to be missed.

The International Peace Garden, spanning the border between the United States and Canada, is a place where nature, beauty, and serenity come together. Spanning over 2,300 acres, this breathtaking sanctuary offers a stunning escape into the natural world, featuring pristine freshwater lakes, picturesque walking trails, blooming wildflowers, cascading waterfalls, and artistically curated floral gardens.

Wander through highlights including The Conservatory, home to the extraordinary Don Vitko collection, with over 5,000 rare and endangered cacti and succulents from around the globe. Families will bask in the warm spring sunlight at The Children’s Nature Play Area, where young explorers can interact with immersive exhibits blending learning, culture, and adventure. For those planning a trip to see the outdoor gardens in full bloom, July is the perfect time of year to visit.

​Step into a living mosaic of beauty, tranquility and flavor - yes, flavor! - at the Northern Plains Botanic Garden. Here, four distinct gardens invite you to explore nature’s diversity and creativity. The Edible Forest is a thriving ecosystem of over 30 fruit and nut-bearing plants including apples, pears, kiwis, hazelnuts, and grapes, offering both nourishment and inspiration for sustainable gardening. Children can unleash their curiosity in the playful and educational Children's Garden, designed to spark imagination and a love for the natural world.

For more peaceful moments, stroll through the Japanese Garden of Mind and Soul, where dry ponds, stone bridges, and a rock waterfall evoke serene landscapes. The Woodland Garden offers a shaded retreat, rich with native flora and the quiet charm of a forested glen. Open daily from sunrise to sunset with free admission and parking, the Northern Plains Botanic Garden is a must-see spot for families, gardeners, and anyone seeking a deeper connection with nature this spring.

Step into the untamed beauty of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where flora and fauna of a wilder kind flourish. Spring wildflowers including purple coneflowers, prairie roses, and bluebells burst forth across the grasslands and paint a living canvas across the sweeping landscape.

In the North Unit near Watford City, the 11-mile Buckhorn Trail offers hikers panoramic views of the Badlands and a stunning variety of wildflowers. Not to be outdone, the South Unit in Medora boasts the Wind Canyon Trail, a moderate half-mile hike showcasing dramatic vistas along the Little Missouri River where budding cottonwood trees will begin leafing out, softening the rugged landscape. No matter which unit of the national park visitors choose, North Dakota’s spring temperatures and clear blue skies make for amazing hiking and photographic moments.