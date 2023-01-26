Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 26, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

Status of Tribal Projects

· Elroy Keetso, Capital Outlay Manager, IAD

· Mark Thompson, Tribal Infrastructure Fund (TIF) Board Member

· Nina Chavez, Analyst, LFC

• Major capital outlay project delays

• Shortfalls

• Status of major TIF projects

• Major Reauthorization Requests

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 8 GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT (ORTIZ y PINO/WOODS)

SB 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)

SB 57 WATER TRUST FUND (WIRTH)

SB 70 NM UNIT FUND PROJECTS (HEMPHILL)

SB 74 ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone US: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, January 27, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 20 EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 24 SCHOOL REPORTING ON USE OF FEDERAL (DIAMOND)

SB 60 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 78 CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE (SOULES)

SB 79 NM UNIVERSITY QUANTUM MATERIALS & TECH PGM. (SOULES)

SB 154 QUANTUM INFO SCIENCE TECH FACULTY (PADILLA/SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Robers-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, January 75, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 81 IMMUNIZATION INFO CERTIFICATION (HICKEY)

SB 84 PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES (O’NEILL)

SB 89 SUPPORTED DECISION-MAKING ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 92 PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 96 PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER PENSIONS (MUÑOZ)

SB 99 RENT CONTROL PROHIBITIONS (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 103 VETERAN, POLICE & FIRST RESPONDERS PTSD (STEFANICS/BURT)

SB 139 SERVICES FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 140 NM HOUSING TRUST FUN (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 141 SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER & PROGRAMMING (RODRIGUEZ

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, January 27, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – 321

SB 58 INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

SB 32 PROHIBIT SHARING EARLY & ABSENTEE VOTER INFO (SCHMEDES)

SB 34 FORMER LEGISLATORS AS LOBBYISTS (POPE)

SB 180 ELECTION CHANGES (DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464, or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB 22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

SB 26 EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND (GONZALES)

SB 28 TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION (BRANDT)

SB 30 STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE (SOULES)

*SB 36 HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 37 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782, meeting ID:401 128 9295.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 986-4265

###