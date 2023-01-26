Animal Behavior College Announces their 2nd Annual “The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship”
Happy Birthday Betty White!
Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I've devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on their website, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) has announced their 2nd Annual “The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship”.
— Betty White
With the saddening news of Betty White’s passing on December 31st, 2021, Animal Behavior College (ABC) thought it would be most suitable to dedicate a scholarship in her memory on her 100th birthday last year. With great success, many entered amazing stories that would pull on your heart strings. However, one candidate stood apart from the rest. Winner of last year’s "The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship," John Thomas, has overcome many personal hurdles, but has not allowed anything to get in his way of pursuing his dream career of working with animals. He recently finished the sixth stage of the program and has been doing tremendously well. ABC is thrilled to see his continued success and wants to give another candidate the same opportunity.
While Betty White was extremely passionate about both cats and dogs, she also contributed to the wellness of exotic animals everywhere. Because of her contributions and endless efforts to enhance the well-being of animals everywhere and in tribute to Betty White’s birthday on January 17th, ABC is offering a scholarship in her name; The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship. The Betty White Memorial Zookeeper Assistant Program Scholarship, valued at $1,995 (USD), will be awarded to 1 chosen applicant every year from Animal Behavior College. To apply for the scholarship, all applicants must meet ABC’s enrolling student requirements, all scholarship terms and conditions and submit a 300–500-word essay. In this essay applicants are to tell ABC why they are passionate about exotic animals, what caused them to be interested in working in zoos, and how they can make a difference with their Zookeeper Assistant Certification from ABC. Submission of all essays are due by the deadline of March 31st, 2023 via email to studentsatisfaction@animalbehaviorcollege.com.
This scholarship will grant the chosen future student an opportunity to pursue their passion by making a difference in animals’ lives. Working as a Certified Zookeeper Assistant gives you the opportunity to make a difference every day. ABC’s curriculum consists of 10 stages covering a wide variety of topics essential for a zookeeper assistant, including zoo biology, zookeeper requirements, animal husbandry, animal behavior, animal housing, recordkeeping, safety, and more.
If you are interested in applying for the scholarship or other offered programs, please check it out on ABC’s website www.animalbehaviorcollege.com or https://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/zookeeper-assistant/ or at our ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, or ABC Twitter profiles for more information.
