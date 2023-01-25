NEBRASKA VR CLEARS CLIENT WAITLIST

News Release

January 25, 2023

There is no longer a wait for vocational rehabilitation services in Nebraska for anyone determined eligible. The waitlist for Nebraska VR Employment Services has been cleared. In the summer of 2021, more than 1,200 were on the waitlist.

“This was possible due to the hard work of our dedicated staff and our business and community partners across the state,” says Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley.

The agency remains operating under what is called Order of Selection where individuals are assigned a priority based on how significantly their disability impacts their ability to work. Now all individuals who meet the eligibility criteria defined by the federal Rehabilitation Services Administration may immediately receive services.

“We are pleased to be able to serve any job seekers who experience a disability,” Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley said. “Our doors are open and we are also able to serve clients remotely.”

Individuals who want to receive employment services should contact or visit their nearest Nebraska VR Service Office. There are 11 Service Offices across the state: vr.nebraska.gov/offices/.

About Nebraska VR

Nebraska VR, an office in the Nebraska Department of Education, helps individuals with disabilities prepare for, find, and keep jobs while working with businesses to build inclusive workplaces by access an untapped pool of qualified candidates.