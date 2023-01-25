Interstate 10 to close in each direction between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) this weekend (Friday, Jan. 27 to Monday, Jan. 30)

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 will be closed in each direction at different times this weekend, between Loop 202 and US 60 while Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project crews remove bridge falsework and build the new Guadalupe Road bridge barrier.

Here’s what to expect:

Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner, and Elliot roads.

The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.

The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive.

Westbound detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline, Elliot, and Warner roads.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Eastbound detour: Use eastbound US 60 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

*Also this weekend:

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for bridge work. Drivers can use westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road to eastbound I-10 to access eastbound US 60.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, for work zone set up. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Mill Avenue or Rural Road instead.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for bridge work. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Priest Drive or the on- and off-ramp at Rural Road instead.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.



# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.