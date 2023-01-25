Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,061 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 10 to close in each direction between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) this weekend (Friday, Jan. 27 to Monday, Jan. 30)

PHOENIX — Interstate 10 will be closed in each direction at different times this weekend, between Loop 202 and US 60 while Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project crews remove bridge falsework and build the new Guadalupe Road bridge barrier.

Here’s what to expect:

Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

  • The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard, and Ray, Warner, and Elliot roads. 
  • The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.
  • The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.
  • The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive. 

Westbound detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

  • The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.
  • The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.
  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline, Elliot, and Warner roads.
  • The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Eastbound detour: Use eastbound US 60 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. 

*Also this weekend:

  • The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for bridge work. Drivers can use westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road to eastbound I-10 to access eastbound US 60. 
  • The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, for work zone set up. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Mill Avenue or Rural Road instead.
  • The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for bridge work. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Priest Drive or the on- and off-ramp at Rural Road instead. 

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.


# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

You just read:

Interstate 10 to close in each direction between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) this weekend (Friday, Jan. 27 to Monday, Jan. 30)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.