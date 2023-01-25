Submit Release
International Success from EMU Mechanical Engineering Department Member Assist. Prof. Dr. Babak Safaei

Within the scope of the joint studies carried out by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the University of Johannesburg, the article titled “Emerging Atomic Layer Deposition for the Development of High-Performance Lithium-ion Batteries” in which EMU Engineering Faculty, Mechanical Engineering Department academic staff member and EMU Nanotechnology and Multifunctional Structures Research Center Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Babak Safaei plays a part as an academic advisor is published in one of the leading academic journals in terms of impact factor in the world, the “Electrochemical Energy Reviews” (IF=32.804; SCIE; Q1). Assist. Prof. Dr. Safaei contributed to the University of Johannesburg doctoral student Sina Karimzadeh’s study along with two academics; Prof. Dr. Tian-Chen Jen from the University of Johannesburg and Prof. Dr. C. Yuan from the Case Western Reserve University.

