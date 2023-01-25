International Project from EMU Faculty of Communication: The Shadow-Rethinking The Story Of Othello

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication is carrying out the Othello International Art & Design Project with the concept of “The Shadow: Rethinking the Story of Otello”. Participating in the said project are 22 universities from 19 different countries (USA, Italy, Albania, China, France, Republic of Turkey, India, Palestine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, San Marino, Poland, Iran, Romania, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Netherlands and Bulgaria) and working groups formed by artists/designers from different art/design institutes and independent artists.

In a statement made by the EMU Faculty of Communication regarding the project, it was stated that the Otello Castle, located in Famagusta, where a part of Shakespeare's famous Otello tragedy took place and where EMU is also located, constitutes the main theme of the project together with Shakespeare's Othello tragedy. The aim of the project is to create intercultural art practices by bringing together contemporary artists and designers from different cultures, backgrounds and disciplines of Shakespeare's world-famous play and story.

EMU Communication Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu stated that as an institution of higher education located in the city that hosts such a world-famous story, they are excited that this story will turn into conceptual experiments for international art practices, and that as the host institution, they will add a visual package (photograph, video, etc.) to the project as a guide. Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu also stated that the participants will be able to practice art without having to come to Cyprus.

The project will be completed in September 2023 and will be exhibited on different platforms both at the EMU and at other participating institutions and universities. The project will also be presented to the audience with a printed catalogue.