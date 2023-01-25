Submit Release
Restrictions Lifted on Roadways in East Central PA

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit and vehicle restrictions on Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in the region. 


PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.


While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. 

 

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.  

 

MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov. 

 

 

