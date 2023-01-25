Press Releases

01/25/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Final Legislative Approval of State Police Contract

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s final approval by both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly in favor of the collective bargaining agreement the Lamont administration recently reached with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union:

“The Connecticut State Police are among the finest members of law enforcement in the nation, and they deserve to be recognized for their integrity, commitment to service, and the sacrifices they and their families make. This new contract provides financial and other incentives for the retention and recruitment of the best troopers and candidates. I am eternally grateful for the work the men and women of the Connecticut State Police do each day to keep our residents safe, exemplifying the highest professional standards. I thank the members of the General Assembly for their vote of approval on this agreement.”

The House approved the agreement by a vote of 142 to 1, and the Senate approved it by a vote of 35 to 1.

The wage package of the agreement includes general wage increases of 2.5%, a step movement that is identical to the SEBAC 2022 pattern agreed to with the State Employees Bargaining Coalition, and a lump sum bonus of $3,500. The fourth year of the contract will have a wage re-opener for compensation. The agreement increases the base pay for trooper trainees so that they are competitive with municipalities and other states, and includes a higher rate for existing law enforcement professionals who are hired by the State Police and attend the Connecticut Police Academy. These two measures are designed to increase the number of trooper trainees in each class that Governor Lamont and the General Assembly have already funded and committed to hiring. Additionally, the agreement adds a wellness stipend for all NP-1 members, recognizes those members who have attained bachelor’s or advanced degrees, and increases funding for college tuition reimbursement. The goal is to further incentivize the members to pursue educational opportunities and to recognize the need for the continued wellness of law enforcement professionals.