Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,096 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomes their first support canine named Pearl

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed their first support canine named Pearl to the federal workforce.

 Last week, U.S. Border Patrol launched a support canine program to help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide.

On Jan.24, Laredo Sector Border Patrol introduced Pearl, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador born on March 29, 2017, to the federal workforce where she welcomed hugs and brought smiles to all Laredo Sector employees.

Canine Pearl started as a guide dog, trained in obedience, and continues her training as a support canine. Border Patrol Chaplains and Peer Support Members will serve as the new Support Canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality. These special assigned canines will help improve emotional readiness, guided by Chaplain and Peer Support Member handlers to start important conversations that can lead to quicker recovery and healing in a stressful environment.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and civilian employees are ecstatic to have canine Pearl and appreciate the US Border Patrol for launching this program. Canine Pearl will be visiting other law enforcement agencies, the community at various outreach events and will be available during any critical situation.

The United States Border Patrol remains committed to providing the workforce and their families with resources and programs that help promote a balanced, healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.

 The Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomes canine Pearl, who truly enjoys playing with her favorite rope toy. For more information on the Border Patrol support canine program, visit: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/border-patrol-launches-support-canine-program

 

 

Support Canine Pearl, Laredo Sector Border Patrol

 

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomes their first support canine named Pearl

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.