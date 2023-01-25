Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomes their first support canine named Pearl

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed their first support canine named Pearl to the federal workforce.

Last week, U.S. Border Patrol launched a support canine program to help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide.

On Jan.24, Laredo Sector Border Patrol introduced Pearl, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador born on March 29, 2017, to the federal workforce where she welcomed hugs and brought smiles to all Laredo Sector employees.

Canine Pearl started as a guide dog, trained in obedience, and continues her training as a support canine. Border Patrol Chaplains and Peer Support Members will serve as the new Support Canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality. These special assigned canines will help improve emotional readiness, guided by Chaplain and Peer Support Member handlers to start important conversations that can lead to quicker recovery and healing in a stressful environment.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and civilian employees are ecstatic to have canine Pearl and appreciate the US Border Patrol for launching this program. Canine Pearl will be visiting other law enforcement agencies, the community at various outreach events and will be available during any critical situation.

The United States Border Patrol remains committed to providing the workforce and their families with resources and programs that help promote a balanced, healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomes canine Pearl, who truly enjoys playing with her favorite rope toy. For more information on the Border Patrol support canine program, visit: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/border-patrol-launches-support-canine-program