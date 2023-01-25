Busch Shooting Range holds beginning upland bird hunting clinic and mentored hunt for women in February

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is creating an opportunity for women to discover upland gamebird hunting in a safe and supportive environment. The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance is presenting a Women’s Upland Hunt and Clinic for beginners this February. The clinic will be followed by a mentored pheasant hunt, so participants can put their new skills into practice.

The pre-hunt clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range. The hunt itself will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Missouri Gun and Quail Club located in Wright City. Participants must attend the clinic to attend the hunt.

This clinic/hunt program is open to women, age 16 years and over, who want to learn to hunt and have never purchased a small game permit. Attendees must be hunter education certified and comfortable handling a shotgun. The hunt and clinic are open to first-time attendees only.

The program will focus on the basics of upland hunting with emphasis on ringneck pheasants. It will address some biology basics, firearm handling safety, and how to clean the birds, as well as recipes to prepare them for the table.

“This program is ideal for those who want to learn how to hunt but do not know how to get started or might be a little uncomfortable about starting out alone,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

During the hunt, each hunter will have their own mentor in the field. They will start with shooting clay birds to warm up, then go to the field for a controlled hunt. Afterwards, participants will clean their harvest.

The Women’s Upland Hunt and Clinic is free to attend, but online preregistration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fD.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94, in Defiance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.