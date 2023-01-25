Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,016 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals – Green Electrolytic Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels: Recommendations for Deployment in Washington

The purpose of the RFP is to produce a report and recommendations for consideration by the governor and legislature regarding green electrolytic hydrogen and renewable fuels as required in SB 5910 (Chapter 292, Laws of 2022). The report and recommendations should help state decision makers understand the primary opportunities and challenges related to the deployment of hydrogen and renewable fuels as we work to implement the recommendations of the 2021 State Energy Strategy and achieve our statewide GHG reduction limits.

Important Dates

  • Issue Request for Proposals: January 23, 2023
  • Proposals Due: February 28, 2023, 5:00pm PT
  • Announce “Apparent Successful Contractor” and send notification via e-mail to unsuccessful Proposers: March 10, 2023

You just read:

Request for Proposals – Green Electrolytic Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels: Recommendations for Deployment in Washington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.