AsomBroso Introduces ‘Eros’ Reposado Tequila Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
Tequila named for the Greek goddess of love.RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIFIORNIA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, AsomBroso Tequila is introducing a new product that personifies the popular holiday.Eros, named for the Greek god of passion and love, is the latest creation from the ultra-premium AsomBroso Tequila family .“It’s passion and love for what I do that mademe name this tequila ‘Eros,” said Ricardo Gamarra, AsomBroso founder and CEO. “It’s what gets me up in the morning, and whathas kept me in this business for 20 years.
Eros is a great sipping tequila.It’s got the oak notes from the barrel, and the subtle sweetness from theagave, and incredible smoothness and no bite,” he added. “This is aone-of-a-kind tequila and I’m so proud of it.”This is the first time these techniques have been used in the tequila industry. AsomBroso has always lead in innovative distilling. Here are a few things that set AsomBroso’sEros Reposado tequila apart.
Aged, estate-grown 100% blue agave cooked inan autoclave and distilled in a pot still·
11-year-old vintage French Oak barrels are disassembled, saturated with sweet agave, reassembled, and charred with openflames to crystallize and caramelize the agave sugars on the barrel staves·
After being filled, the barrels are rolled to accelerate flavor production, prior to nine months of barrel-resting to introduce more flavor nuances and an amber color·
Beautifully-crafted ceramic bottles in avariety of collectible colors“We created Eros for love and passion,” said Gamarra.“And we think it’s going to bring that romance to every occasion.”Eros will be available to consumers beginningValentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, at a price of $139 per 750 ml bottle.About AsomBroso Tequila AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.”The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas madeto be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning El Platinoblanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $40 per 750 ml bottle, to its Extra Anejo at $150, to its pinnacleproduct, The Collaboration Extra Anejotequila, priced at more than $2,000 per 750 ml bottle. The
AsomBroso brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More, and a reorder rate of 85%. The premium tequilamarket is growing rapidly, with projections to double in growth in the nextfive years. For more information: Watch a video in which AsomBroso founder and CEO Ricardo Gamarra demonstrates the unique wayEros tequila is made with premium ingredients and painstaking attention to detail.
Visit: https://www.atequila.com (ensure hyperlink in embedded) Or contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com. ###
