Atmospheric Water Generators the New Essential Emergency Tech for Record Droughts, Natural Disasters

Airiver's atmospheric water generators bring an eco-friendly, renewable source of clean water to those living remotely, off-grid, and in areas heavily affected by water scarcity from droughts.

Airiver’s compact home-based units are designed to maximize output, producing up to 30 liters of pure, alkaline water per day from captured air through a multi-stage filtration process. General users can access clean water easily in minutes.

Airiver's AR 30 HC mobile water generator is slated to serve as an essential source of renewable, clean water.

Airiver has overhauled traditional water generator technology to provide easily accessible clean water to homes in response to the global climate emergency.

This is the most economical option for water if there is no available source near your home or community... the demand has become critical as climate change takes hold of our world.”
— Matt E. Silver, Founder
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airiver™ is aiming to drastically improve emergency access to clean water with its atmospheric water generators for homes as the U.S. experienced unprecedented droughts and natural disasters in 2022.

Released earlier this month on the consumer market, the American company’s mobile water generators bring an eco-friendly, renewable source of clean water to those living remotely, off-grid, and in areas heavily affected by water scarcity from droughts in particular.

Airiver’s atmospheric water generators arrive in the midst of a global climate change emergency. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported the U.S. was struck with 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022, with drought conditions setting several records across the nation last year.

Unlike first-generation water generators, Airiver’s compact home-based units are designed to maximize output, producing up to 30 liters of pure, alkaline water per day from captured air through a multi-stage filtration process. The plug-and-go set up, requiring no infrastructure or installation, was intentionally structured to provide general users easy access to clean water in minutes.

Compared to bottled water, Airiver says the amounts produced from its units is extremely cost-effective in the long run.

“This is the most economical option for water if there is no available source near your home or community. We’re applying incredible technology to turn air in even contaminated environments into a renewable, healthy and clean source of water. The demand has become critical as climate change takes hold of our world,” states Matt E. Silver, Airiver’s founder.

Airiver is currently in talks with international organizations to bring its water generator units to help provide relief to drought and natural disaster-stricken areas overseas, with an initial focus on Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

For more information on Airiver, visit: https://airiver.io/.

About Airiver

Airiver was founded in 2021 with the mission to bring a sustainable water supply to the world using transformative technology solutions. Its products aim to increase accessibility to clean water internationally, enhancing water security and freedom for all.

