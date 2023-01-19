Off Grid Water Filtration & Purification System Now Available to U.S., Meets Explosive Market Demand
American company Airiver expects to expand distribution of its water systems internationally to Mexico, Brazil and Chile later this year, working closely with local governments and organizations to test new product lines.
To offset accessibility issues to clean water at the household level, Airiver’s off grid water system offers a cost-effective and easy option for those requiring clean water in areas that do not have existing infrastructure in place.
Airiver™ is to fill a massive consumer market need with its water generators, offering a sustainable supply of clean water to remote homesteads in the U.S.
Forecasters state the drinking water treatments market is expected to observe unprecedented growth of USD 10.3 billion and a CAGR of 10.60% by the end of 2030. According to Airiver, consumer off-grid and remote living populations are driving this explosive growth due to increased cost of living and inflation globally.
“We’re seeing a massive shift towards off-grid, remote living,” says Airiver founder, Matt E. Silver. “With this shift comes the ever-growing need to access clean water. The clean water crisis has been happening for decades now, but this has now compounded it. We need to look at affordable technologies that help solve this problem for remote households globally.”
Utilizing minimal power consumption and multi-stage filtration technology, the company's water generators produce up to 30 liters of pure, alkaline water per day from captured air. The resulting mineralized water has an optimal pH of 7.6.
According to Silver, for off-grid and remote homesteads, these consumer-driven water generators offer an eco-friendly option to produce a sustainable supply of clean water without the need for boiling water or adding chemicals, all at low power consumption.
“In our experience, communities living off-grid or remotely tend to be very eco-conscious, resourceful and prepared for the challenges Mother Nature throws at them. We want them to continue helping our planet in these ways.”

Its water systems are available to reserve at: https://airiver.io/
About Airiver™
Airiver was founded in 2021 with the mission to bring a sustainable water supply to the world using transformative technology solutions. Its products aim to increase accessibility to clean water internationally, enhancing water security and freedom for all.
Tony Russo
Airiver™
+1 646-880-6581
info@airiver.io