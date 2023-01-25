Jason Schenker is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow
Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, earned the NACD Board Leadership Fellow designation in December 2022.
I am extremely proud to have earned the NACD Board Leadership Fellow designation.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today The Futurist Institute announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute, as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.
Mr. Schenker completed the requirements for this professional designation in December 2022.
As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year. NACD Fellows Demonstrate a Commitment to the Highest Level of Leadership in the Boardroom.
Mr. Schenker shared, “I am extremely proud to have earned the NACD Board Leadership Fellow designation. This achievement allows me to join a distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence.” He also added, “The resources, insights, and connections I’ve made through the NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies, clients, and industries I serve as an advisor, consultant, and director.”
Jason Schenker is a Futurist, Economist, Speaker, and Author who prepares leaders for the future with speeches, books, courses, and research. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews over the past two decades. Around 910,000 students have taken Mr. Schenker’s 20 courses from LinkedIn Learning on business, leadership, economics, risk management, and finance. Mr. Schenker is the author of 36 books on emerging technologies, finance, and the economy. He is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute and an occasional columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.
As President of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011, including for his forecasts of industrial metals prices, oil prices, the euro, and U.S. jobs. As Chairman of The Futurist Institute, Mr. Schenker trains analysts, consultants, executives, and national security professionals to become futurists.
Mr. Schenker holds a Master’s in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, a Master’s in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills, a Master’s in Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and a Bachelor’s in History and German from The University of Virginia. He has earned a dozen professional certificates and certifications, including the FLTA® (Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst), CFP® (Certified Financial Planner), CMT® (Chartered Market Technician), ERP® (Energy Risk Professional), and SCR® (Sustainability and Climate Risk).
Before founding Prestige Economics in 2009, Mr. Schenker was a Risk Specialist at McKinsey and Company after working as the Chief Energy and Commodity Economist at Wachovia Investment Bank (Wells Fargo).
Since 2014, Mr. Schenker has been one of the 100 CEOs on the Texas Business Leadership Council (TBLC), the non-partisan state-level affiliate of the Business Roundtable that advises Texas elected leaders at the state and federal levels. Mr. Schenker is also currently on the TBLC Executive Committee.
Mr. Schenker has been a member of the Bretton Woods Committee since 2020.
“We are proud to announce that Jason Schenker has joined NACD’s credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence,” said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. “Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched, and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development.”
Representing hundreds of today’s largest and most diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies. NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.
To learn more about NACD Fellowship, visit www.NACDonline.org/Fellowship
To learn more about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com
