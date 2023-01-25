Justin Bourque Establishes Âsokan Generational Developments Ltd.
New consulting firm will provide services that bridge the gap between industry and Indigenous communities.
I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on my achievements and offer my experience to other Indigenous communities and their industry partners.”ANZAC, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Bourque, President of Athabasca Indigenous Investments and former CEO of Willow Lake Métis Nation, announced today the establishment of Âsokan Generational Developments Ltd., a new firm dedicated to providing strategic advisory services focused on bridging the gap between industry and Indigenous communities.
— Justin Bourque
Âsokan has been established to support Indigenous resilience and economic sovereignty through negotiation and management of meaningful Indigenous-industry partnerships, as well as to build understanding of corporate responsibility and enhance opportunity through the development of indigenous ESG frameworks that localize economic benefit for current and future generations.
“During my time as CEO of Willow Lake Métis Nation, I had the privilege of building the Nation’s governance and ESG framework, as well as leading the negotiations of two significant equity investments between the community and its energy partners,” said Justin Bourque, Founder of Âsokan Generational Developments. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on my achievements and offer my experience to other Indigenous communities and their industry partners.”
Bourque played a key role in the creation of Athabasca Indigenous Investments, a historical limited partnership of 23 diverse Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 First Nations and Métis communities located in northern Alberta who came together to invest in seven Enbridge-operated pipelines. He remains as the active President of the Limited Partnership. Bourque also helped in the creation of the Astisiy Partnership, which was created when Suncor exercised its option to purchase TC Energy’s remaining interest in the Northern Courier Pipeline LP – a purchase that brought 8 Indigenous communities together in partnership with Suncor. Both agreements resulted in long term generational wealth and security for the Indigenous partners.
“Justin is an extraordinary, innovative and driven Métis leader,” said Ron Quintal, President of Fort McKay Métis Nation. “He has an innate ability to support Indigenous Peoples in increasing their capacity and knowledge to help them achieve their goals with government, industry and business partnerships. We have worked beside him on many historical events and are excited to see him sharing his mastery with other Indigenous Peoples and businesses. Our team supports Justin and Âsokan Generational Developments, and we look forward to seeing their growth within our region and throughout Alberta.”
“ACFN wanted to get ownership in the Alberta Energy Sector. Why not a pipeline to complement ACFN’s investments in solar power,” said Chief Adam Allan of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. “It was not a simple task to get 23 unique Nations together and through the hard work of a team lead by Justin Bourque, the Athabasca Indigenous Investments was born. Every great project requires a leader, a doer, and Justin is definitely that.”
Âsokan is the Cree word for “bridge”, which is exactly the role that Âsokan Generational Development will play between Indigenous communities and their industry partners. In addition to working directly with clients, Bourque plans to continue to share his experience and expertise as a speaker, presenter, and teacher at conferences, in boardrooms, and with Indigenous communities and youth.
About Âsokan Generational Developments
Âsokan Generational Developments is a consultancy firm that specializes in Indigenous governance and capacity building, as well as ESG Framework development, and negotiation and project management of Indigenous-industry partnerships. Âsokan is the Cree word for “bridge,” which is exactly the role the Âsokan Generational Developments has been created, to connect between industry and Indigenous communities. The organization’s ultimate goal is to Empower Indigenous Lives Today, with Tomorrow in Mind.
Justin Bourque
Âsokan Generational Developments
+1 780-715-6052
justin@agdev.ca