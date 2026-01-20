Canada's Insurance Talent Crisis Has a Marketing Problem—And Consumers Are Paying the Price

Study reveals identical messaging across major insurers as industry faces mass retirements

When insurers can't attract the data scientists, climate modelers, and specialists they need, Canadians wait longer for claims and pay more for coverage.” — Shelley Billinghurst, CEO and Founder of Hire Value Inc.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Canadian insurers struggle to process record claims and replace a retiring workforce, new research reveals a surprising culprit behind the industry's talent shortage: the companies all sound exactly the same when trying to attract workers.A benchmark study released today by Hire Value Inc., a Calgary-based talent acquisition consultancy, examined recruitment messaging across 10 major Canadian insurance companies and found a sector trapped in what the report calls "self-imposed mediocrity." Every insurer promised "limitless career growth." Every insurer touted an "inclusive, supportive culture." Nine out of ten mentioned flexible work and making a difference for Canadians. None provided proof."The recruitment crisis is a consumer crisis," said Shelley Billinghurst, CEO and Founder of Hire Value Inc. "When insurers can't attract the data scientists, climate modelers, and specialists they need, Canadians wait longer for claims and pay more for coverage."The findings arrive as the sector faces a workforce emergency. Half of Canada's insurance professionals will retire by 2031, while just four percent of young workers consider insurance as a career. In Ontario, 73 percent of brokers report recruitment as a significant challenge. Meanwhile, home insurance premiums have risen 76 percent over the past decade, according to industry data from the Insurance Institute of Canada and the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario.The study, titled "Missing the Mark: A Benchmark Study of Canadian Insurers' Recruitment Messaging," evaluated insurers across five dimensions including brand clarity, differentiation, and proof of claims. The research uncovered credibility gaps, with career sites promoting "remote-first" culture while job ads for the same companies required three days in-office. The report estimates generic positioning costs a mid-sized insurer $200,000 to $400,000 annually in recruiting inefficiencies, including agency fees and extended time-to-fill.The study identifies concrete steps insurers can take, starting with specificity. Companies that cited actual figures, such as a $5,000 annual mental health allowance, scored significantly higher than those relying on vague "comprehensive benefits" language."The good news is differentiation doesn't require a massive budget," said Billinghurst. "It requires honesty about what you actually offer and the willingness to prove it."The full report is available here: https://hirevalueinc.com/insurance-report/ Shelley Billinghurst is available for interviews to discuss the report's findings and the recruitment challenges facing Canadian employers.About Hire Value Inc.Hire Value Inc. is a talent acquisition consultancy led by practitioners who have managed large-scale recruitment teams and significant hiring budgets. The company's leadership includes TATech Top 40 honourees and hosts of The Recruitment Flex Podcast. Learn more at hirevalueinc.com.

