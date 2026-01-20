Re:BC Project Leader to Present Technology-Driven Approach to Regenerative Tourism at IMPACT National

Kirsten Ovstaas to Share How Digital Platform is Connecting Responsible Travelers with Community-Led Initiatives Across British Columbia

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirsten Ovstaas, Director of Marketing & Growth for Re:BC, will present "Dose of Innovation: Re:BC App & Beyond" at IMPACT National, demonstrating how technology can bridge the gap between traveler demand for responsible tourism and accessible opportunities to make destination discovery easy.The presentation addresses a critical industry challenge: while consumer demand for responsible travel opportunities is exploding, discovery remains difficult. "The want is there; the pathway isn't," said Ovstaas. "Discovery remains the hurdle, even as demand stays high.."Re:BC's app-based platform has achieved significant traction in its first few years, with year-over-year increases in active user engagement and growing media attention both nationally and internationally. The platform currently partners with six destination communities across British Columbia—Tourism Revelstoke, Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association, Tourism Kelowna, Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership, Tourism Prince George, and Tourism Sun Peaks—to co-create initiatives that restore ecosystems, celebrate cultural diversity, and support circular economies. They are hoping to grow these partnerships and add more communities than ever!"We can no longer work in a siloed industry that pushes the idea of every DMO for themselves," Ovstaas will tell conference attendees. "We must reach out, join forces, link our regions to lift each other up and grow together for a more regenerative future in tourism."The Re:BC platform provides travelers with three key pathways to responsible tourism: educational modules and quizzes through "Know Before You Go," discovery of verified responsible local businesses, and access to voluntourism experiences ranging from beach cleanups to conservation projects. The platform simultaneously empowers destination marketing organizations with meaningful analytics and metrics for strategic planning while helping activate local businesses aligned with regenerative values.Ovstaas brings unique credentials to her leadership role at Re:BC. Her passion for environmental conservation began at age eight when she organized fundraising efforts for Swan Lake, as well as being the president of the local environment club for many years and she spent many summers working as a conservation naturalist and guide in her twenties. This background in environmental education and community engagement has been instrumental in shaping Re:BC's approach to connecting people, place, and purpose.The presentation will outline key lessons learned during Re:BC's development, including the recognition that destination marketing organizations face capacity limitations for new initiatives while financial pressures demand more affordable, accessible solutions. In response, Re:BC has optimized its platform infrastructure, expanded outreach to new demographics nationally and internationally, and is extending its network to connect with additional regions and communities.IMPACT National brings together tourism industry leaders and destination marketing professionals to explore innovation and collaboration in destination management.For more information about Re:BC and to download the app, visit www.rebctravel.ca or follow @rebctravel on social media.About Re:BC:Re:BC is a collaborative regenerative tourism initiative that partners with communities across British Columbia to provide travelers with accessible opportunities to make positive environmental, social, and economic impacts. Established in 2023, Re:BC offers an app and web-based platform featuring educational resources, sustainable business listings, and voluntourism experiences. Re:BC is supported by Destination BC's Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program and currently partners with six destination communities across the province.About IMPACT National:IMPACT is a leading sustainability summit for global travel and tourism held annually in Victoria, British Columbia. The conference unites destination marketing organizations (DMOs), tourism operators, government officials, Indigenous leaders, and academia in collaborative dialogue on the tourism industry's most pressing challenges. With a mission to propel, inspire, and showcase innovative, sustainable, and regenerative solutions, IMPACT fosters positive tourism development by examining tourism's impact on the environmental, social, and cultural fabric of destinations. The 2026 summit takes place January 26-28 at the Victoria Conference Centre, bringing together over 100 thought leaders and hundreds of attendees committed to advancing sustainable and regenerative tourism practices. For more information, visit impactnational.ca.

