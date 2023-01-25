LUXY (Luxyride.com) Recruits 2 Major Executives from the Travel Industry to Join its Board of Directors

Experienced travel executives identify LUXY as a technology driven solution providing luxury airport transportation at an affordable price.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxyRide (www.luxyride.com), the only nationwide (B2C & B2B) booking platform that optimizes excess capacity in the livery industry and allows travelers to reserve executive black car services at significantly discounted prices announced the addition of two seasoned travel executives to its Board of Directors. Bill Courtney and Matthew Tynan have joined the Board as Independent Directors.

Bill Courtney is a career CFO who recently retired as CFO of CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform. Prior to CWT, Bill held the position of CFO at Starkey Hearing Technologies. Before joining Starkey, he held senior global finance roles with Medtronic, Bank of America, Barclay's Bank, Best Buy Co. Inc., and Delta Airlines. Bill is a graduate of Elon University and holds an MBA from Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I am excited to be joining a great team that is positioned to provide a highly valued service as global business travel returns to pre-pandemic levels," Bill Courtney said. "There is a tremendous opportunity for LUXY to fill a void in the business and personal travel industry that cannot be served by the various ride-sharing platforms."

Matt Tynan has over two decades of experience as a senior finance professional in the travel space. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Priceline, a division of Booking Holdings (BKNG). In this role, Matt leads all finance initiatives, including accounting, risk and controls, financial planning and analysis, payroll, and cybersecurity. Matt joined Priceline in 2000 as a Business Analyst reporting to the CFO and advanced through the finance organization at Booking Holdings, where he led Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations as Senior Vice President of Finance from 2008 to 2016. Matt holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

"LUXY is truly a win-win solution for drivers and travelers, matching professional drivers who would otherwise have an empty leg with travelers looking for the convenience and reliability of an executive car service at a compelling price," Matt Tynan said. "LUXY delivers tremendous value as an intermediary by uniquely connecting this supply and demand in a deeply fragmented marketplace. I'm an enthusiastic LUXY customer and am excited to join the LUXY team as they rapidly scale to capitalize on this attractive opportunity."

"Ground transportation is the most fragmented, inefficient sector in the travel industry," said LUXY Founder and CEO Joe Salemme. "LUXY allows travelers to get a luxury product at a "rideshare" price, and it allows limo operators to generate additional revenue by increasing the utilization of their most important asset. For all of the luxury black car services in the LUXY network, they also get to upgrade their technology platform without incurring any costs."

LUXY is a nationwide booking platform that allows business and leisure travelers to reserve executive car services at discounted rates. The company's next-generation technology uniquely matches its clients' travel itineraries with empty legs that it finds in its network of pre-approved professional limo operators. LUXY's business model is similar to other online travel sites that utilize inventory optimization techniques that allow consumers to book unused airline seats and hotel rooms at reduced rates. LUXY's app allows travelers to book executive cars for airport transfers or special events easily. For livery owners, LUXY delivers incremental revenue to professional drivers by converting idle time and excess capacity into productive rides. LUXY clients can feel good about reducing their carbon footprint by filling empty cars, and businesses can use LUXY to help them achieve their ESG goals.

